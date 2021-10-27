Hartlepool MP praises Budget which 'will make town stronger'

Jill Mortimer.

Jill Mortimer, who was elected to represent the town in a by-election in May 2021, gave a thumbs up to her party’s first Budget since she took office.

She said: The Chancellor’s Budget shows how this Conservative Government is delivering a stronger economy for the people of Hartlepool

“Despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, the Government is getting on with the job and delivering on the priorities of the British people

“This Budget will make a real difference to people in Hartlepool, helping working families with the cost of living, improving transport connections, regenerating communities, and improving health outcomes

“I was elected on a promise to level up and improve opportunity for people in Hartlepool – and today’s Budget shows how this Government is delivering on that promise as we build back better.”