Hartlepool will once again come together to remember loved ones lost in the workplace.

The town has played its part in International Workers’ Memorial Day for many years to commemorate those who have been killed or injured in workplace accidents and to raise awareness of the need for effective health and safety procedures.

That will continue again this year with a remembrance service and wreath laying on Monday, April 28.

Trade unions in Hartlepool are inviting the local community to join in the service at Hartlepool College of Further Education, in Stockton Street.

Guests prepare to lay wreaths at last year's Workers' Memorial Day at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Senior figures from unions including the general secretary of the TUC will speak at the service and highlight the importance of workplace safety.

Edwin Jeffries, president of Hartlepool Trades Union Council, said: “We hope that as many people as possible from across the region will join us to pay their respects and lend their support to the ongoing campaign to make all workplaces safe for workers.

“We would especially like to welcome families, friends and colleagues who wish to remember loved ones who have died or been injured or made ill through their work.

“Once again, we will be providing individual flowers so that anybody attending the service can lay a flower in memory of a loved one.

“On Workers’ Memorial Day, as our slogan for the event each year reminds us, we ‘Remember the Dead and Fight for the Living’.”

A lone Scottish piper will play at the college from 11.45am and pipe people into the building at 12.20pm in time to take their seats for a one-minute silence at 12.30pm.

Speakers will include Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), and Beth Farhat, regional secretary of the National Education Union (NEU).

Following the service, over 50 wreaths will be laid by organisations and people attending the event, including the TUC general secretary and the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson.

They will later be put on public view outside of Hartlepool Art Gallery.

The ceremony is due to end at about 1.45pm and light refreshments will be available from the college’s Flagship Restaurant on the day.