Why 'vessel in distress' alert led Coastguard to Hartlepool recycling centre
In the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, April 15, Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and the Coastguard were called to J&B Recycling, in Thomlinson Road, Hartlepool, following reports that a vessel needed assistance.
The Coastguard was notified after an emergency beacon – typically used on boats to signal distress – was activated.
A search took the team to the recycling centre although the beacon itself has still to be located.
J&B Recycling processes household recycling for local authorities and businesses across the North East and is one of the UK's leading business waste collection and recycling services.
Managing director Vikki Jackson-Smith, said: “Items like this should never end up in household recycling.
"Not only can they cause disruption but they pose a risk to safety and can lead to unnecessary emergency call-outs.
"If you’re ever unsure about how to dispose of something – especially electricals or marine equipment – check with your local council or take it to a designated recycling point.”
According to the Coastguard, the emergency beacon was registered to a “large car carrying vessel” in Belgium.
Hartlepool RNLI said in a statement: “Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull with volunteer crew members took part in a search with a Coastguard helicopter this morning to locate an electronic positioning indicating beacon that had been activated in the Hartlepool area.
“The device appears to have been located at a recycling site in Hartlepool.”
