Why 'vessel in distress' alert led Coastguard to Hartlepool recycling centre

Emergency services were called to a recycling plant in Hartlepool after they were alerted to a “vessel in distress”.

In the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, April 15, Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and the Coastguard were called to J&B Recycling, in Thomlinson Road, Hartlepool, following reports that a vessel needed assistance.

The Coastguard was notified after an emergency beacon – typically used on boats to signal distress – was activated.

A search took the team to the recycling centre although the beacon itself has still to be located.

J&B Recycling processes household recycling for local authorities and businesses across the North East and is one of the UK's leading business waste collection and recycling services.

Managing director Vikki Jackson-Smith, said: “Items like this should never end up in household recycling.

"Not only can they cause disruption but they pose a risk to safety and can lead to unnecessary emergency call-outs.

"If you’re ever unsure about how to dispose of something – especially electricals or marine equipment – check with your local council or take it to a designated recycling point.”

According to the Coastguard, the emergency beacon was registered to a “large car carrying vessel” in Belgium.

Hartlepool RNLI said in a statement: “Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull with volunteer crew members took part in a search with a Coastguard helicopter this morning to locate an electronic positioning indicating beacon that had been activated in the Hartlepool area.

“The device appears to have been located at a recycling site in Hartlepool.”