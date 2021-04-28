Heritage Party by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters
“It would be an honour to represent and serve the people of Hartlepool as their Member of Parliament in the House of Commons.
"As an MP my responsibilities are to the larger national interest, the best interest of the people and a duty to my political party.
"I am a life long resident of Hartlepool, therefore the issues that concern our town and its constituents are of paramount importance.
"Parliament is where MPs vote and raise their concerns and profiles of local issues. Over the years Hartlepool has lost many vital health, crime and justice services.
“If I am elected as MP I will push to get back our accident and emergency department. Demands on existing services are enormous and unsustainable.
“I will work with Cleveland Police to reinstate our local custody suite to full working and operational capacity.
"Removal of this service ultimately damaged the community and put pressure on accessibility in regards to to legal and family visits.
“I will work with Cleveland Police to get officers on foot patrolling the streets. This helps build community relationships. Research suggests visible police patrols reduces crime.
“Ninety-five % of all court cases can be dealt with in a magistrates court. I will challenge the cost cutting exercise of moving the service to Middlesbrough and bring back life in to our court building.
“MPs have the power to solve issues that effect their local area and constituents. I have the best interests of our town at heart and will work hard to bring positive changes to Hartlepool.”