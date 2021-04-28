Heritage Party by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

"As an MP my responsibilities are to the larger national interest, the best interest of the people and a duty to my political party.

"I am a life long resident of Hartlepool, therefore the issues that concern our town and its constituents are of paramount importance.

"Parliament is where MPs vote and raise their concerns and profiles of local issues. Over the years Hartlepool has lost many vital health, crime and justice services.

Hartlepool resident Claire Martin will be representing the Heritage Party at the 2021 Hartlepool by-election.

“If I am elected as MP I will push to get back our accident and emergency department. Demands on existing services are enormous and unsustainable.

“I will work with Cleveland Police to reinstate our local custody suite to full working and operational capacity.

"Removal of this service ultimately damaged the community and put pressure on accessibility in regards to to legal and family visits.

“I will work with Cleveland Police to get officers on foot patrolling the streets. This helps build community relationships. Research suggests visible police patrols reduces crime.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“Ninety-five % of all court cases can be dealt with in a magistrates court. I will challenge the cost cutting exercise of moving the service to Middlesbrough and bring back life in to our court building.

“MPs have the power to solve issues that effect their local area and constituents. I have the best interests of our town at heart and will work hard to bring positive changes to Hartlepool.”

Claire Martin (Heritage Party)

All 16 candidates in the May 6 Hartlepool by-election have had the opportunity to submit campaign statements

