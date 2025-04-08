New vision released showing how Hartlepool's growing TV and film production village may look
Residents are urged to have their say on the multi-million-pound project for the wider Church Street area next week.
Work would include “a significant expansion” of the Northern Studios complex, in Lynn Street, while Hartlepool Borough Council is also leading plans to create a production village in Lynn Street and Whitby Street.
Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison said: “The film and TV industry has been one of Hartlepool’s fastest growing sectors in recent years and we are building on that success and creating more jobs for local people in a wide range of careers.
“We are excited for work to begin but, before we get to that point, we are keen to engage with a range of stakeholders including members of the public to get views on the proposals so please do take up this opportunity to get involved and have your say.”
Tees Valley Mayor and Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) chairman Ben Houchen added: “It’s vital that local people directly benefit from these projects, which is why we want their involvement in this process, to hear what is planned and help shape these developments.”
Recent productions filmed at the studios include 2023 movie Jackdaw, starring Jenna Coleman, and Sky true crime documentaries.
Funding of £30m-plus is earmarked for the overall project from the Tees Valley Investment Zone and the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.
Alison Gwynne, the chief executive of North East Screen, which has supported the Northern Studios. said: “The development of the Northern Studios and production village in Hartlepool will see the town and surrounding areas become a real hotbed for world-class film, digital and TV productions as well as suppliers to the wider creative industries businesses.
"It’ll also provide opportunities for local people who have previously had to leave the region to work in the industry.”
The consultation event will be led by consultants Pegasus Planning and Leonard Design, which is working in partnership with the council and HDC, with project leaders answering questions and listening to views.
It takes place at the Northern Studios, in Lynn Street, on Tuesday, April 15, from noon-7pm and at the former H&M unit, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on Wednesday, April 16, from noon-7pm.
