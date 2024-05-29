Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big Help Out is back! This June some of the country's best-known charities are coming together once again to encourage people to try out volunteering and make a difference in their local communities.

Lend a hand. Make a change

Join the Age UK Hartlepool shop in The Big Help Out 2024

Six million people took part in last year’s Big Help Out to experience how rewarding volunteering can be and the power it has to make a change. The initiative was launched to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King.

As one of the charities joining the initiative (which takes place between 7th June - Sunday 9th June) Age UK is asking the public to sign up to try their hand at volunteering across a variety of roles supporting older people.

Offering people the chance to have a go at being a shop volunteer in their local area, the Age UK shop in Hartlepool will be opening its doors on Wednesday 5th June and offering taster sessions to those interested in helping out.

Open to everyone over the age of 16 the taster sessions will give prospective volunteers a flavour of what they can expect, giving them the chance to meet the team and try out different tasks including window dressing, creating displays, managing stock donations and serving customers.

Dev Griffin, Heart radio presenter and Age UK ambassador, tried his hand at volunteering in an Age UK shop during last year’s Big Help Out. He says:“These Age UK’s shops are incredibly important because they help raise funds for the Charity’s work supporting older people. However, they couldn’t do this without volunteers, who are an integral part of the shop teams.

“Just one afternoon showed me how varied volunteering in an Age UK shop can be and how many different people you meet. You are not only getting the gratification of helping Age UK’s cause, you are also learning a range of skills, and making some new friends.

“I’d urge anyone thinking of giving volunteering a go, to sign up to one of the taster sessions running in Age UK shops as part of the Big Help Out.”

Age UK’s charity shops generate much-needed funds for the Charity’s work with older people and depend on the support and dedication of volunteers. Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.

As well as helping the Charity support older people and making a difference to the local community, shop volunteers can also make new friends, discover new interests and develop new skills.

Karen Bentley, Shop Manager at the Age UK Hartlepool shop, said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our shop, every hour they contribute makes a huge difference and helps Age UK raise much-need funds for its work supporting older people.

“We are always looking for new people to help out and join our friendly team. We have a range of roles available and can offer flexible opportunities in order to fit around busy lives. Volunteering in an Age UK shop is open to everyone over the age of 16, with no previous experience required. So, if you’re looking to find out more, do sign up and book one of the taster sessions – we look forward to meeting you!”

To find out more about volunteering roles at Age UK and supporting The Big Help Out visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/volunteer

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales, which are reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and are supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers. Anyone looking to volunteer and unable to attend on Wednesday 5th June can schedule a taster session at a time convenient to them by getting in touch with their local shop. To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops