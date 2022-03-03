Busy Hartlepool road partially reopens after concerns over derelict ambulance station
A busy Hartlepool road has partially reopened almost two weeks after it was closed due to damage suffered to a derelict building.
Elwick Road was closed in both directions from Park Avenue to Wooler Road on Thursday, February 17, due to concerns over the condition of the former ambulance station.
Hartlepool Borough Council provided an update saying Elwick Road has now reopened to traffic travelling westbound.
But a diversion remains in place for eastbound vehicles.
Kieran Bostock, assistant director – place management, said: “Following an inspection of the old ambulance station building by a structural engineer we have now reopened Elwick Road to westbound traffic (i.e. heading out of town).
"However, as a precaution, a partial road closure continues to remain in place – eastbound traffic will need to continue to follow the diversion along Park Avenue and The Parade.”
Further assessments are due to take place to identify any work which may needed before fully reopening the road.