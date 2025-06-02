Hartlepool rail travellers warned to expect disrupted journeys later in June
Grand Central journeys to and from Hartlepool and London King’s Cross station are to be disrupted on Sunday, June 15, owing to Network Rail engineering work between Peterborough and Potters Bar.
Passengers heading south will change at Peterborough before continuing via coach.
The same applies in reverse for June 15 journeys north.
Ricky Barsby, Network Rail head of access integration for the East Coast digital programme, said: “We’re continuing the rigorous programme of testing that is required ahead of the introduction of digital, in-cab signalling on the East Coast Main Line.
"Changing the way we signal trains will make our railway fit for the future, with more reliable and greener journeys.
“We have planned the testing carefully and this particular work will only affect journeys only on the Sunday, not the whole weekend.
"We thank all passengers affected for their patience and understanding.”
Grand Central can be contacted on 0345 603 4852.
