National Highways introduces new temporary 50mph limit on A19 Tees Viaduct
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new temporary 50mph speed limit came into effect on the north and southbound sides of the A19 Tees Viaduct from 10pm on Thursday, August 15.
The National Highways agency says it is intended to improve the safety of road users by reducing the possibility of collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
it follows a review of incidents on the flyover over the last 18 months.
Project Manager, Michael Morgan, said: "Whilst the new speed limit is in place, we will continue to review safety and traffic flows across the Tees Viaduct and consider whether the new speed limit should be made permanent.”
The speed limit will cover the A19 southbound between Norton Interchange and Stockton Road Interchange. On the northbound side, the limit will be implemented between Stockton Road Interchange to end just north of Portrack Interchange.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.