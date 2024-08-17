Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being advised of a reduction of the speed limit over the Tees flyover.

A new temporary 50mph speed limit came into effect on the north and southbound sides of the A19 Tees Viaduct from 10pm on Thursday, August 15.

The National Highways agency says it is intended to improve the safety of road users by reducing the possibility of collisions and improve the flow of traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

it follows a review of incidents on the flyover over the last 18 months.

The speed limit on the A19 Tees flyover is now 50mph.

Project Manager, Michael Morgan, said: "Whilst the new speed limit is in place, we will continue to review safety and traffic flows across the Tees Viaduct and consider whether the new speed limit should be made permanent.”

The speed limit will cover the A19 southbound between Norton Interchange and Stockton Road Interchange. On the northbound side, the limit will be implemented between Stockton Road Interchange to end just north of Portrack Interchange.