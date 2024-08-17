National Highways introduces new temporary 50mph limit on A19 Tees Viaduct

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 08:16 BST
Motorists are being advised of a reduction of the speed limit over the Tees flyover.

A new temporary 50mph speed limit came into effect on the north and southbound sides of the A19 Tees Viaduct from 10pm on Thursday, August 15.

The National Highways agency says it is intended to improve the safety of road users by reducing the possibility of collisions and improve the flow of traffic.

it follows a review of incidents on the flyover over the last 18 months.

The speed limit on the A19 Tees flyover is now 50mph.

Project Manager, Michael Morgan, said: "Whilst the new speed limit is in place, we will continue to review safety and traffic flows across the Tees Viaduct and consider whether the new speed limit should be made permanent.”

The speed limit will cover the A19 southbound between Norton Interchange and Stockton Road Interchange. On the northbound side, the limit will be implemented between Stockton Road Interchange to end just north of Portrack Interchange.

