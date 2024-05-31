Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden loves white, NationalWorld's Associate Editor Marina LIcht shows you how to get the look on the high street. Picture: Getty, M&S, H&M

White is perfect for summer, here’s how to get Amanda’s Holden’s colour of choice on the high street.

For those of you who are both Amanda Holden and Britain’s Got Talent fans, I am sure you will be eagerly anticipating the final, taking place this weekend. For the Britain's Got Talent Photocall that took place at the Ham Yard Hotel in London in April, Amanda Holden wore the perfect white long sleeved mini dress.

As hopefully the weather improves and summer is on its way, the colour white often becomes a popular choice for your wardrobe. Whether you like wearing white jeans, a simple white T shirt or cute white dress, there is just something about the colour that always looks fresh.

For those of you who are looking for a versatile dress that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, then I would suggest this River Island White Open Back Halter Neck Slip Mini Dress, £40. Pair with sandals or trainers for a more casual dress or add high heels for more of an evening style.

I can never resist lace, so it is no wonder that I am a fan of this Dusk Ivory Tiered Lace Detail Maxi Dress, £50. Roman, that I can just imagine would work perfectly if you are looking for an outfit for a romantic picnic or garden party.

For those of you who are lucky enough to be heading off somewhere hot for your summer holidays, then I guarantee that this Ro&Zo Pure Cotton Broderie V-Neck dress, £129, available from M&S, will come in handy. I also like the relaxed feel of this Sosandar Pure Linen Belted KInee Length Shirt Dress, £75, also available at M&S.

Sometimes simple is best which is why I am a fan of this Smocked-waist cotton dress, £37.99, from H&M. However, what I would do is add slightly edgier accessories to give it a different feel.

