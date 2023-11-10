Savannah Marshall teases potential fight news after asking fans for their opinion
Marshall completed her quest to become undisputed champion of the world at the second time of asking this summer when dethroning American Crews-Dezurn at Manchester's AO Arena in a majority decision victory to claim the undisputed super middleweight crown.
It came after the Hartlepool star suffered the only loss of her professional career against Claressa Shields a little over a year ago in her previous fight.
Marshall remains keen to avenge that loss to Shields – so much so she has even followed her into the world of mixed martial arts when signing a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League.
In an interview with Sky Sports in September, where she was in attendance to support Francesca Hennessy, Marshall suggested she was aiming for a return to the boxing ring in March having had to deal with a hand operation since her triumph over Crews-Dezurn.
Marshall’s injury has meant she has had to vacate the WBC super middleweight belt – a title which will be up for grabs in December when Marshall’s mandatory Shadasia Green faces Crews-Dezurn in Orlando after a fight between the two Americans was agreed.
Marshall, however, has since posted several images of her training in mixed martial arts before recently asking fans via her social media ‘What would you like my next fight to be – boxing or MMA?’ The majority of fans’ response was to see Marshall return to boxing.
And the North East fighter has now revealed ‘fight news soon’ although she has not declared in which discipline.
If, as suspected, Marshall is to return to boxing, she is likely to meet the winner of Green’s bout with Crews-Dezurn which will allow her to unify the division once more before then, possibly, looking to reconvene with Shields in boxing or MMA.
The showdown between Green and Crews-Dezurn had been ordered by the WBC after Marshall was deemed the champion in recess due to her hand injury.
Crews-Dezurn said: "I am looking forward to winning the WBC belt on my road back to becoming undisputed for a second time.
"Shadasia was always going to be my next fight. It's just under a little different circumstances, but the same mission."