It was over a decade in the making but October 2022 eventually saw the rivalry between Marshall and Shields renewed following their tussle in the amateurs.

Billed as ‘Legacy’ both Marshall and the American were involved in an historic night for women’s boxing, and sport in general, as they headlined a sold-out O2 Arena on the first ever all-female card in the UK.

And it was a main event which did not disappoint as the amateur rivals produced a classic which has helped play its part in the continuous evolution of women’s boxing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Savannah Marshall (L) punches Claressa Shields (R) during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall on the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

After 10 pulsating rounds, Shields scored a unanimous decision victory over Marshall to secure the undisputed middleweight crown.

But how have things been for Marshall in the 12 months since that night in London, and what comes next?

Looking back at Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields

Heading into the event there were some who may have questioned whether or not an all-female card was achievable or whether Marshall and Shields had the credentials to headline a show. Those people left having had their perceptions changed.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Savannah Marshall poses for a photograph wearing her title belts whilst celebrating victory after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Super Middleweight Title fight between Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurnat AO Arena on July 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

It was a clash which had, and still does have, everything; the history, the long-time rivalry, the clash of personalities and the unequivocal skills to back it up.

Shields produced a stunning display to take victory and level their head-to-head up at 1-1 after Marshall’s success in the amateurs but this was a night where both fighters shone.

What has Savannah Marshall done since her loss to Claressa Shields?

It was a difficult processing period for the Hartlepool fighter.

A rematch with Claressa Shields remains the goal for Savannah Marshall. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old travelled away to reset and leave behind what had been an exhausting build-up – made even longer with the original fight date postponed.

It was the first professional loss of Marshall’s career and no fighter enjoys seeing their zero go.

But the time away allowed Marshall to rediscover that fire which still burned inside of her with the desire of a rematch shining brightly.

The idea was for Marshall to get back in the ring in the spring of this year for a tune up before throwing down once more with Shields in the summer.

Unfortunately, this is boxing and things aren’t quite as simple as that as a rematch failed to materialise and Marshall remained inactive in the spring.

But that was because she was finalising a deal to move on from Shields and up a weight for a successive shot at becoming undisputed against Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Marshall may have suffered defeat in London but she bounced back into the headline slot this summer to dethrone the American and become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world with a gritty display at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Marshall was confronted by Shields during her post-fight press conference to set tongues wagging once more over a potential rematch between the two which, as yet, is still to come to fruition.

In the aftermath of her victory over Crews-Dezurn, Marshall has announced that she required surgery on her hand which will likely see her have to vacate the WBC title with mandatory challenger Shadasia Green slated to compete for the belt against an unconfirmed opponent.

Marshall has remained busy, however, after revealing she has signed a multi-year deal with MMA organisation Professional Fighters League as she prepares to challenge herself in the world of mixed martial arts which will run in tandem with her boxing career.

Marshall has already shared numerous posts via her social media of her PFL training, but no fights have yet been announced.

The North East star has however suggested she is aiming to return to the boxing ring early next year with March a possibility, perhaps to take on the winner of Green’s forthcoming bout.

But it hasn’t all been about what she does with her fists for Marshall in the aftermath of her clash with Shields.

Away from the ring Marshall has been busy with her 'Off The Canvas - The Better You' project which aims to inspire and improve the physical and mental health and well-being of young children.

And for Marshall, the opportunity to be able to give back to the community and help to implement a strategy in young children to help deal with some of these challenges has been as rewarding as delivering a knockout blow in the ring and is something she is hoping to promote nationally in the near future.

So what next for Savannah Marshall?

As suggested, Marshall herself has hinted at a spring 2024 return to action following a successful operation on her hand.

Marshall, who recently received special recognition at the WBO 36th Congress Awards, had been slated to face Green for the undisputed super middleweight crown and may now have to face the winner of Green’s next bout.

But the ultimate goal remains a rematch with Shields.

Marshall’s deal with PFL is by no coincidence given that Shields is also signed with the organisation, with the possibility of a rematch happening in MMA as opposed to boxing.

Whether a fight with Shields is agreed or not, it will be interesting to see how Marshall cuts her teeth in the world of MMA over the next few years.

But Marshall still has plenty to offer when it comes to boxing should the right opportunities present themselves in terms of opponents, and that is something trainer Peter Fury also believes.

“I think Savannah is getting better and better, to be honest. We still haven’t seen the best of Savannah yet, I will say that,” Fury told The Mail following July’s success over Crews-Dezurn.

“I think if that rematch can be made with Claressa we need to get it on. Hopefully in the UK.

“I just don’t see it in the US. Women's boxing [in the US] is not like it is over here. It makes financial sense for it to be here.”

If the rematch with Shields can’t be made then Marshall’s options are a little limited, particularly if she is to remain at her more natural super middleweight.

Will the Claressa Shields rematch happen?

It’s one of the most asked questions, isn’t it?

The appetite for the fight is still there – Shields’ reaction to Marshall’s win over Crews-Dezurn tells you enough about that.

The stumbling block remains Shields’ desire for the fight to be in her home state.

The American fought earlier this summer in her hometown of Detroit and it’s where the 28-year-old fiercely contests the fight should be held given that she came to the UK last year.

Marshall, however, is adamant the fight, financially, cannot happen in America which appears to have seen negotiations reach an impasse.

Marshall’s crossover into MMA does open up another avenue but whether there will be as much interest in the two squaring off in martial arts as opposed to boxing remains to be seen.

Marshall insists she has what it takes to avenge her loss to Shields and it remains the fight to make in the higher weight classes of women’s boxing.