Jackson felt as though his team were on their way to a comfortable three points after Ali Al-Hamadi’s first half goal was added to by Diallang Jiayesimi early in the second half.

But Keith Curle’s side wrestled their way back into the game thanks to another superb Dan Kemp free kick with around 20 minutes remaining before the MK Dons loanee would strike again deep into stoppage time when heading home David Ferguson’s cross to ensure the points were shared in SW17.

“We’re frustrated to concede so late in a game where I felt we should have been out of sight as far as our dominance for the majority of it and the chances we created,” said Jackson.

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was left frustrated following the 2-2 draw with Hartlepool United. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

“I felt like we had the better of the game but the scoreline hasn’t reflected that. You feel like you’re going to get over the line and get the win.

“We can manage the game a little better than what we did. It got a little bit end-to-end. They’re going to throw bodies forward chasing a goal, of course they are, and it only takes one ball into your box and for something to fall and you can come undone.

“For us that’s disappointing because we pride ourselves on not conceding those types of goals.”

Hartlepool United fought back to claim a point against AFC Wimbledon thanks to Dan Kemp's (left) double. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

Despite his frustration at Hartlepool’s equalising goal, the former Charlton Athletic boss did praise Kemp for what he described as a ‘wonder strike’ when firing in a free kick from range.

“We’re disappointed with the goal we conceded at the end,” said Jackson.

“The first one you have to hold your hands up and say it’s a wonder strike from the boy, but the second one is a bit disappointing for us as a team.