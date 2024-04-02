Pools have made a lot of use of the loan market this season, bringing in 14 different players for temporary stays in the North East.
Here’s a look at each of this season’s loan signings.
1. Pete Jameson
Lost the battle for the gloves with Joel Dixon in pre-season after arriving on a season long loan from Harrogate. Made his competitive debut at the beginning of September but shipped five the following week as Pools were humbled by part-time Oxford City. Played 11 times and was largely underwhelming before being dropped but has looked much better since he was recalled to the side in last month's stalemate with Southend. Has kept three of the team's four league clean sheets, albeit was also in goal for the 7-1 defeat at Gateshead. Professed his desire to earn a permanent deal at the end of the season and will have to keep impressing between now and April 20. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
2. Charlie Seaman
Pools have made a happy habit of unearthing excellent right-backs in recent years and it looked as though they'd done it again when Seaman made a flying start to life in the North East after signing on loan from Doncaster. The 24-year-old scored in back-to-back wins in August as Pools rose to the top of the National League and, while he always impressed with his energy and intent, he soon fell out of favour and was not always the most diligent defender. In all, he played 16 times but didn't feature between the end of October and his departure in December and is now on loan at Wealdstone. Photo: FRANK REID 2022
3. Luke Hendrie
Returned to Pools for a third spell, this time signing on loan from Bradford, just a few days after Dan Dodds limped off with what turned out to be a season-ending injury. Always gives his best, a solid defender and makes an effort to overlap and swing crosses in, although can sometimes seem a bit uncertain in the final third. Certainly not the flashiest, but dependable enough and has been missed since suffering a hamstring injury that looks to have curtailed his campaign. Featured 21 times in all and it wouldn't be a total surprise to see him back at the Suit Direct again next season. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Joe Mattock
Arrived on a short term loan deal from Harrogate in a bid to add some much-needed experience to a faltering Pools back line. Had the added advantage of being able to play at full-back or left centre-half, which suited the way then-manager John Askey wanted to play. Turned out eight times but never managed to make much of an impact at either end of the pitch before heading back to North Yorkshire in the new year. Photo: Frank Reid