1 . Pete Jameson

Lost the battle for the gloves with Joel Dixon in pre-season after arriving on a season long loan from Harrogate. Made his competitive debut at the beginning of September but shipped five the following week as Pools were humbled by part-time Oxford City. Played 11 times and was largely underwhelming before being dropped but has looked much better since he was recalled to the side in last month's stalemate with Southend. Has kept three of the team's four league clean sheets, albeit was also in goal for the 7-1 defeat at Gateshead. Professed his desire to earn a permanent deal at the end of the season and will have to keep impressing between now and April 20. Photo: FRANK REID 2024