Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lacey, who was a first half substitute for the injured Tom Parkes against Barnet, made another big step on the road towards full fitness as he completed more than an hour of the stalemate against the Shrimpers.

With Parkes forming a formidable partnership with Luke Waterfall at the heart of the defence, Lacey lined up at right-back but didn't look out of place at all as he kept Southend skipper Nathan Ralph quiet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been another challenging campaign for the 30-year-old, who has a long and painful history with injuries, but the former Notts County man is hoping he can put another setback behind him as he continues to progress on the fitness front.

Lacey completed more than an hour on his first start in four months

"It wasn't a classic," he said.

"I think both teams were solid enough but neither did enough to win the game.

"It's a clean sheet and a solid base to build on for next week."

Lacey has endured another frustrating season when it comes to injuries and had missed four months prior to his return against Barnet two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-half demonstrated his capabilities when fully fit during a successful two-season spell with Yeovil, who were in League Two at the time, but injuries have blighted stints at Luton, Gillingham and, more recently, Notts County.

And his fitness issues have followed him to the North East but the defender is hoping he can at long last look ahead to a clean bill of health for an extended period.

He said: "It's been four months watching from the side and it's been frustrating at times.

"Last season was difficult, I dislocated my shoulder and missed the rest of the season, so to pick up another injury was tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Days like today, when you're back playing, make it all worthwhile."

Although Kevin Phillips might have operated at the opposite end of the pitch to Lacey during his playing days, the experienced defender has been enjoying working under the new Pools boss since his arrival in January.

"He's been great," he said.