The 30-year-old, who is on a season long loan from Harrogate, kept a clean sheet on his first start since October during a relatively comfortable afternoon, although he did have to make a sharp save to deny substitute Jack Bridge at his near post.

Since the pair arrived in the summer, neither Jameson nor former National League promotion-winner Dixon have managed to make the number one shirt their own, with Dixon starting 26 times and Jameson 12.

Middlesbrough-born Dixon, who signed from Bolton in the summer, had been the man in-between the sticks since returning to the side at the end of October but Phillips felt the time was right to hand Jameson a start.

In truth, the former York was rarely tested, doing well to collect one deep cross in the first half before making a smart save in the second as Pools kept a first home league clean sheet in 14 months.

And Phillips said afterwards that Jameson had done enough to earn a start after impressing the new boss since he took over.

"I made a bold decision," he said.

"I say it's bold, I think it's well-deserved in terms of Pete getting an opportunity in goal.