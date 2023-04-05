Hartlepool welcomed supporters into the Suit Direct Stadium for an inside look at preparations ahead of Good Friday's trip to Grimsby Town.

Alongside manager John Askey, in the centre of things, was club legend Sweeney as he helped lead the open session.

But have you ever wondered what makes a good training session? Or what pleases the coaching staff?

Hartlepool United coach Antony Sweeney helped lead the club's open training session at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Well, wonder no more as Sweeney provided an overview of what stands out.

“It’s the intensity they do it at,” Sweeney explained to The Mail.

“We’ll periodise the week where there’ll be days where it’s light [training], in terms of the length of the session, but it still has to be intense for that 45 minutes or an hour.

“Then there’ll be days where it’ll be a little bit longer but you still want to show the intensity when the ball is rolling.

Hartlepool United first team coach Antony Sweeney is enjoying his role on the training field. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’ll give them plenty of rest, we’ll give them the downtime in between drills, but when the ball is going it has to look like a game.

Sweeney added: “I’ve said it numerous times; it’s where I enjoy it most, designing the sessions.

“Hopefully the players enjoy them. But just being on the grass with them, trying to develop them, and hopefully you see the fruits of that in games.”

Sweeney echoed the thoughts of Hartlepool defender David Ferguson in the importance of the club being able to stage such events as open training sessions and he praised the efforts of the squad for their levels during Tuesday’s session.

“It’s nice to get the fans involved. I think the last 20 minutes of the previous game shows how important they can be for us,” said Sweeney.

“In the school holidays, if the kids are at a loose end, then it’s a good thing to do.

“The more eyes that are on you, you want to show off your skill set. People don’t want to be seen as the lazy one, so naturally it increases the intensity a little bit.