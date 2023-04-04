Pools fans have snapped up around 1,200 tickets available to them for the fixture at Blundell Park.

John Askey’s side are looking to make it back-to-back wins for what would be only the second time this season after their late come-from-behind win over Swindon Town last time out.

Hartlepool’s win over the Robins helped close the gap to safety to just two points ahead of the Easter weekend double-header against Grimsby and Stevenage.

Hartlepool United fans have snapped up 1,200 tickets for Good Friday's trip to Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

And Pools will have over 1,000 supporters cheering them on away from home for the third time in 2023 after the 1,032 in attendance at Doncaster Rovers in February and the 1,045 at Valley Parade for the 2-2 draw with Bradford City last month.

Hartlepool have won each of their previous three visits to Blundell Park, a record they will be keen to extend this weekend.