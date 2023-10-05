Boreham Wood boss reflects on Hartlepool United victory including contentious match winner
Garrard watched on as his side claimed just a second win of the season at Meadow Park after Ndlovu’s strike 12 minutes from time separated the two teams.
Ndlovu’s goal brought with it plenty of frustration from Hartlepool boss John Askey who slammed official Andrew Humphries for awarding the goal after what he felt was ‘a blatant foul’ on Pools defender Zak Johnson.
Ndlovu latched onto a hopeful ball forward from Tom Whelan, after nudging the Sunderland loanee out of the way, before finishing expertly beyond Pete Jameson to condemn Hartlepool to a third straight defeat.
Hartlepool contested the decision but Humphries remained unmoved as the home side held on despite late pressure from Askey’s side – who also hit the bar deep into stoppage time.
Garrard, however, has credited his striker for his improvisation and finish, admitting it was a ‘massive three points’ for his side.
"The goal deserves to win any game of football in my opinion. He bumps Johnson initially and then lends it into the far corner with a great finish,” said Garrard.
“It’s the work he did beforehand with the little bump and then the body to get into his running lane, he can’t get beyond him then, and he has the clinicality to go and do what he did with the finish. It was excellent.
“In Boreham Wood fashion it’s very much us to go and win against Hartlepool, a team who got relegated. We haven’t been good enough.
“They stuck it on us in the last five or 10 minutes when they put nine minutes on the board but I think we’ve deserved that over recent weeks.
“Ashmore has made a couple of great saves. You’ve got to ride your luck and we did. To get a clean sheet and win 1-0, that’s what it reads in the non-league.
“It’s a brilliant three points. I’m over the moon we’ve won the game. We need to back that up with another positive result. We’ve won a game against Hartlepool, we need to go and win another one against Chesterfield.”