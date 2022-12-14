Callum Cooke discusses goals and assists pressure at Hartlepool United

The midfielder assisted both of Hartlepool United's goals in the 2-0 win over Crawley Town when his corners were converted by Rollin Menayese and Reds defender Travis Johnson as Pools earned their first away win of the season.

The two assists add to Cooke scoring his first goal in blue and white in the recent FA Cup second round success over Harrogate Town when powering in a free kick from just outside the area.

The 25-year-old also played a hand in each of Hartlepool’s two other goals against Harrogate, having initially grabbed his first assist for the club in the league defeat at Harrogate when finding Josh Umerah who reduced the deficit to 2-1, as the former Bradford City man begins to show what he is capable of after his summer move.

Callum Cooke delivered the decisive corners for both of Hartlepool United's goals against Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Speaking to The Mail recently Cooke confessed he will be judged on his goals and assists output but he maintains that continuing to pick up the right positions is the key to increasing those stats.

“The worrying thing from an attacking point of view is if you're not getting in these areas, or you’re not creating the chances,” he said.

“My expected assists is really good. In another season, in another environment, I could be sat here having this conversation with seven or eight assists. I could show you loads of clips where I could be comfortably sitting here and have those assists to my name.

Callum Cooke scored his first Hartlepool United goal in the recent FA Cup win over Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“That’s something out of my control where the lads don’t finish the chances. It’s no biggie.

“Of course we want them to finish them, but as long as we’re making the chances, as long as I'm making the chances, and they’re getting on the end of my through balls. It would be a worry and a concern if that wasn’t happening.