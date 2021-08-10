After four years of non-league football and 18-months of next to no crowds, marking the return to League Two with a last-minute winner over Crawley Town in front of a packed Victoria Park was the stuff dreams are made of for Hartlepool.

The feel good factor from the promotion final victory at Ashton Gate back in June carried on into the new season in full force.

But as with many things at Pools, it came with just a sprinkle of doubt and trepidation. On this occasion it was served up by chairman Raj Singh and manager Dave Challinor around an hour after the full-time whistle on Saturday.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021.

What should have been a time for everyone to bask in the glory of three points ended up being slightly marred by an undercurrent of contention between two of the club’s most important figures.

While the club’s recruitment drive has slowly but surely gathered steam, Challinor’s new contract has been put on the back burner.

The Pools boss’ deal ends next summer and Singh has spoken publicly on several occasions of his desire to secure a new deal with the manager that led the club back to the Football League in his first full season in charge.

Singh’s programme notes prior to Saturday’s match seemed hopeful – confirming a increased offer had been put forward to Challinor which was deemed ‘fair’ for League Two.

Hartlepool United's player celebrate after Gavan Holohan scored their winning goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021.

But that seemingly positive news lasted all of a couple of hours as Challinor’s post match comments poured water all over what was written in the Pools programme.

"It’s easy to put things in programmes and things like that,” Challinor told BBC Radio Tees Sport. “I noticed [Singh] used the word fair but fair is very subjective, fair to one person may be derisory to another.”

The comments unnecessarily took focus away from what was a great win for Pools. Challinor, to his credit, is not one to shy away from questions and his response was clearly provoked by Singh’s column.

It’s clear the two are still some way apart when it comes to agreeing a new deal but there is still time to come to an agreement providing no other clubs come in for the Hartlepool boss.

Tyler Burey of Hartlepool United in action with Crawley Town's Tom Dallison during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021.

Challinor’s comments could prove to be a clever play when it comes to negotiating a new deal, putting the pressure back on Singh.

And supporters have made their feelings clear with many wanting to see Challinor offered a further improved contract. A Twitter poll showed that 88% of voters would rather Challinor agree a new deal than Hartlepool sign a 25 goal a season striker this month.

There are few managers held in such high regard by supporters than Challinor is at Hartlepool right now.

But the Pools chairman says he will not risk the club's future by spending money that is not there.

No one person is bigger than the club but failing to tie the manager down to a new deal could prove to be a bigger risk to the club’s future than any increased contract offer would.

No one is irreplaceable, but Challinor certainly the closest thing to it at the club.

Pools have a manager who gets Hartlepool and its fans to a tee. He’s assembled a squad of players on a modest during a pandemic who buy into a positive and forward thinking play style.

The Hartlepool boss has almost no managerial experience in the Football League but has helped Pools get off to a winning start and has subsequently been named as the League Two manager of the week.

He took over Pools as a fledgling mid-table outfit in the National League and transformed them into a Football League side in less than 18-months while also battling the unforeseen difficulties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Challinor’s achievements at Victoria Park cannot be understated and it’s only right he is offered a deal befitting of those achievements. Singh would argue that offer has already been made – Challinor sees things differently.

Although the chairman’s programme comments seemed well-intentioned to keep fans informed, they have caused a situation that shouldn’t have been made public and has taken some gloss off an otherwise fantastic weekend for the club.

Now it’s a waiting game. Challinor is contracted until the end of the season and he’ll either sign a new deal within the next nine months or he’ll move on.

That situation hasn’t changed and time is on Pools’ side, but a clear disagreement getting aired so blatantly is never a good look.

But let’s quit stoking the fire for now and focus on the positives, of which there are many.

Challinor is still Hartlepool manager and there are no signs of him going anywhere in the immediate future at least.

The club are back in the Football League and all of the doubts and concerns of pre-season were quickly alleviated by that impressive win over Crawley.

There’s still plenty of room for improvement between now and transfer deadline day, but in many ways the club couldn’t have asked for a better start.

The foundations are there for Hartlepool to continue their success stepping up into the Football League and their form at Victoria Park will prove crucial once again.

A bumper attendance of 5,184 packed into The Vic for the opening day of the season. After 18 months of restricted crowds and matches being played behind closed doors, it was just the welcome back to the EFL the club needed.

Teams don't like coming to Victoria Park at the moment with 15 of the last 17 league visitors tasting defeat. It’s a fine record the club will be looking to continue in League Two.

And as long as Challinor remains happy and in charge, Pools should only be looking up.

