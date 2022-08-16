Ex-Birmingham City and Walsall winger in line for Hartlepool United debut against Tranmere Rovers
Wes McDonald is in contention to make his Hartlepool United debut as Paul Hartley’s side face Tranmere Rovers this evening.
McDonald became Pools’ 15th signing of the summer last week after agreeing to leave Morecambe before signing at the Suit Direct Stadium.
McDonald’s late registration meant he missed the trip to Northampton Town on Saturday, but the 25-year-old could be set to feature against the Merseyside outfit tonight.
“100 per cent he’ll be in contention,” Hartley revealed to The Mail.
“He’ll train Monday, so we’ll look then to see where he is for Tuesday. Does he start, or does he play some part in the game? We will see.”
McDonald adds to Hartley’s attacking line, an area he has been keen to strengthen since the beginning of the season, with the Pools boss confident his experience of the Football League will be a big asset over the course of the season.
“He can offer pace in one against one situations and he crosses well. He can go both sides. He likes to play off the left but he’s happy to come inside,” Hartley said of what he thinks McDonald will bring to the team.
“He’s played a lot of games in the league. He had a good spell at Walsall and he’s been at Morecambe.
“Kyle [Letheren] knows him pretty well, so there’s been some good reports about him.
“It’s just something different in that final third for us. He’s got quality. He’s not played a lot so we’ll get him enjoying his football again in the way we want to play.”