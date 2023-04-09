Kemp has been a revelation at the Suit Direct Stadium with Good Friday's hat-trick taking him to nine goals in just 12 appearances for the club.

Kemp had been struggling to feature for the League One side despite their own struggles in the division above, before former manager Keith Curle was able to convince the 24-year-old to move to the North East for the rest of the season - a move which has reaped its rewards for both player and club.

Prior to Kemp’s move to Hartlepool, the former West Ham United and Chelsea youngster had scored just six league goals despite spells with Stevenage, Blackpool and Leyton Orient ahead of his move to Stadium MK.

Dan Kemp scored his first hat-trick in Hartlepool United's 4-1 win over Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Now Kemp appears to have found something of a home in the North East as he continues to inspire Hartlepool's survival bid.

But asked why this particular move seems to be working out more than others, the 24-year-old expressed to The Mail his delight at being given the opportunity to prove himself once more.

“You just feel like you’re in a good place and have that good momentum behind you” said Kemp.

Dan Kemp has scored his seventh, eighth and ninth Hartlepool United goals against Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I was always working behind the scenes, even when I wasn’t playing, for my opportunity in January.

“I think that just emphasises that hard work, good mentality and always trying to improve will always see you get your just rewards in the end.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I've come somewhere and someone has believed in me and given me the opportunity to show people what I can do again.

“It’s just about the confidence going onto the pitch and that mentality of always looking to improve, which has always lived with me.”

Dan Kemp has proved to be an excellent signing for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Kemp has wasted little time in becoming a fan favourite which could be seen to full-effect when being serenaded following the win over Grimsby.

It was the kind of display which makes you wonder how Hartlepool were able to land a player of Kemp’s quality given the situation they have found themselves in this season.

But for Kemp, he has maintained the opportunity to help save the club from relegation was always appealing.

“I said it when I joined, and people probably thought it was a bit strange for me to say it, but I was excited coming in and I still have that excitement,” said Kemp.

“It sounds strange but as a footballer you want these moments where you’re either at the top or the bottom because at some stage of the season if you're mid-table, and you’ve got nothing to play for, it’s not as fun. It’s just a game.

“But when you’ve got something to play for and something to fight for it’s really exciting.

“We’ve got to keep going to stay up. There’s nothing to be afraid of, we’ve just got to attack each game we go into and be on the front foot and take it to teams because what have we got to lose?

“We’ve got to fight to stay in the division and we’re going to keep fighting right to the end, you can guarantee that.”

