Despite being handed a blow with the missing Mohamad Sylla ahead of kick-off, John Askey’s side were able to, again, show their resilience when securing their biggest win of the season at Blundell Park.

Dan Kemp’s hat-trick inspired Pools to a 4-1 success with Josh Umerah finding himself back amongst the goals when grabbing his 15th of the season after Michee Efete had equalised early in the second half.

Buoyed by a jubilant, sold-out, away following, it was a result which moved Hartlepool level on points with Crawley Town in the League Two relegation battle.

And here are some of the key takeaways from Pools’ Good Friday success:

Mohamad Sylla situation takes shine off Hartlepool United success

It was certainly a surprise when team news landed to see Hartlepool’s match day squad missing the Frenchman’s name.

As supporters scratched their head searching for viable reasons as to why the midfielder was missing, Askey would reveal after the game of the 29-year-old: “Mo didn’t feel as though he was in the right mental state to play and we need people who are going to give us everything.”

Hartlepool United secured their biggest win of the season against Grimsby Town (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And it is, perhaps, the latter part of that statement which is the most significant.

With no suggestion of any injury, illness or personal reasons for Sylla’s change of mentality, it could mean the midfielder has found himself at a crossroads in his Hartlepool career ahead of the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Sylla signed a one-year deal at the beginning of the season and has impressed under Askey over the last month.

But the Pools boss would go on to say: “It’s important that the eleven who go onto the pitch want to be on the pitch.

Mohamad Sylla was missing from Hartlepool United's squad to face Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

“We need everybody pulling. If he feels as though he’s in the right mental state to do that I'm sure he will [play again].”

But with just four weeks of the season remaining it seems a strange period for such an issue to arise, particularly given the need for Hartlepool to continue pulling in the same direction if they are to beat the drop.

The return of Nicky Featherstone

If Sylla is to keep himself out of contention for the remainder of the season, however, there are worse players for Askey to call upon than club captain Nicky Featherstone.

John Askey's tactical decisions paid off again for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 34-year-old was left out in favour of Sylla following Askey’s first game in charge and has been limited to just a couple of substitute appearances before being tasked with anchoring his side at Blundell Park.

But Featherstone made a seamless return to the side and produced an excellent display.

“He controlled the play for a lot of the game and I thought he did really well on the ball,” Askey told The Mail.

“I’m pleased for him because it’s not easy when the team has been doing well and you’ve got to come back in.

“He's probably worried, although he wouldn't say it, because if we lost today fingers get pointed at him, which would be totally wrong.

“But it was good to see us win and win comfortably with him playing well.”

Dan Kemp scored a hat-trick for Hartlepool United in their win over Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Featherstone made 38 key passes on his return, more than any Grimsby player and only bettered by Callum Cooke for Hartlepool.

Things continue to work out for John Askey

Askey highlighted to The Mail after the game how things are going for Hartlepool at the moment and that includes, seemingly, every tactical decision he makes.

After Efete had equalised, Hartlepool found themselves in the trenches a little with Grimsby pressing.

At certain points throughout the season Hartlepool may have wilted in that situation. Here it was the opposite.

As we have seen in recent games, Askey turned to Wes McDonald and reverted to a back four and within minutes the winger had made an impact when winning the penalty to restore Hartlepool’s lead before then assisting Kemp’s third.

Grimsby themselves had shifted to a back four which had put Hartlepool on the back foot early in the second half before Askey made the switch.

“It’s difficult because you’re thinking, do you keep three at the back, do you go four in midfield to keep the two up top? All things go through your head,” said Askey.

“Connor went to the right and Wes played from the left. When he gets space I wouldn’t like to defend against him, not many would.

“He can go either way, he’s got intelligence when he’s on the ball to pick people out and since he's started playing again he looks a really good player.”

And it wasn’t just Askey’s in-game tactical changes, having held talks with Kemp prior to the fixture about moving into more advanced areas of the field - something which paid off as he notched a hat-trick.

Kemp had six touches in the opposition penalty area, only bettered by Efete’s eight for Grimsby, while 50 per cent of his passes came within what you would class as the final third with Kemp receiving 14 of his 19 passes, per Wyscout, in the opposition half.

The goals keep flowing for Hartlepool United

Hartlepool earned their biggest win of the season over Grimsby, scoring four times in the Football League for the first time since a 4-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in 2017.

It continues a trend which has been present for Pools in that they are amongst the league’s top 10 when it comes to goals scored with their total of 47 above that of everyone in the bottom half and Doncaster Rovers in 12th.

But under Askey it’s not just the goals scored, it’s the nature of the goals being scored.

With their new found freedom they are putting together well-worked team goals as we saw from Kemp’s first and third against Grimsby.

“The football we're playing is opening teams up at times,” said Askey.

“When we get into those areas we’ve got people who’ve got quality to finish them as well. When you've got Kempy and Cookey in midfield you’re always going to have a chance. Connor contributes, Josh has had a good season in front of goal.

“It’s unusual when you’re in the position we’re in that you’ve got a team who are scoring goals.

“They were good goals and that’s one thing we are doing when we do score, we’re not really scoring many scrappy goals.”

Back in Hartlepool United’s hands

The win over Swindon felt significant.

Hartlepool needed to get that proverbial monkey from their back in terms of claiming three points under Askey. But just as important to follow it up.

And with results elsewhere it sees them, for now, draw level on points with Crawley.

With that, it means Hartlepool have now wrestled back control of their own destiny with a game to spare.

Should Pools lose to Stevenage on Easter Monday, for example, and Crawley win, things will remain in their hands, barring a huge goal swing, given that fixture with Crawley is still to come.

Although Askey will be keen for his side to keep their foot on the pedal, that insurance, if you will, of being able to afford a defeat could be hugely beneficial over the remaining six games.