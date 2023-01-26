Tumilty departed the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of the club’s 3-1 defeat at Carlisle United having made 25 appearances since his arrival in the summer.

Tumilty became the club’s second signing under previous manager Paul Hartley to provide competition for full-back Jamie Sterry.

The Scotsman enjoyed plenty of opportunities in pre-season with Sterry struggling with injury, something which has continued throughout the season so far with Tumilty called upon as a regular for Hartlepool under both Hartley and Keith Curle.

Reghan Tumilty agreed to a mutual termination of his Hartlepool United contract. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Scotsman, who joined Hartlepool after leaving Raith Rovers in the summer, has been used across the defensive line as injuries have taken their toll this season but has struggled for consistency with the club ensconced in a relegation battle in League Two.

Curle has subsequently made moves in the January transfer window with the arrival of Dan Dodds from Middlesbrough and, with Sterry also returning to full-fitness, Tumilty’s game time appeared to have been limited moving into the second half of the season before both parties came to an agreement over his future.

“It was mutually agreed by both parties that it was going to be in Reghan’s benefit for him to further his career elsewhere,” said Curle.

“Personally, I spoke to Reghan and thanked him for his efforts, his commitment and application while he’s been here. But we fully understand the lad wants to be playing.