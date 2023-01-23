Keith Curle praises ex-Middlesbrough man in Hartlepool United success
Keith Curle praised new signing Dan Dodds after the 22-year-old impressed on his home debut for Hartlepool United.
Dodds was named man of the match as Curle’s side recorded a 2-0 win over Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium with the defender having a hand in the second goal scored by Jack Hamilton.
Dodds took aim from distance and forced Jake Eastwood into a save that he could only parry into the path of Hamilton as Pools doubled their lead.
The former Middlesbrough man was a threat for Hartlepool throughout the game - linking up well with Jamie Sterry on the right side of the field with Curle describing the pair as potentially the best in the division.
“If you look as a right side of a back three, with wing-backs operating high, I don't think there’s better in this division than Jamie Sterry and Dan Dodds,” said Curle.
He added on Dodds: “The biggest praise I can give is that I like him as a human being.
“He’s very grounded. He's got good standards, he’s had a good upbringing and he’s got an enthusiasm and a desire to improve.
“We had competition for him to go elsewhere and the conversations I had with him were I said this can be a stepping stone for you. It can be a very good stepping stone because you get a good education and a good grounding but you’ll get freedom to go and express yourself. That is a platform he is striving on.”
Dodds joined the club on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough having enjoyed a successful loan spell with Darlington in the National League North.