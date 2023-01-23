Dodds was named man of the match as Curle’s side recorded a 2-0 win over Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium with the defender having a hand in the second goal scored by Jack Hamilton.

Dodds took aim from distance and forced Jake Eastwood into a save that he could only parry into the path of Hamilton as Pools doubled their lead.

The former Middlesbrough man was a threat for Hartlepool throughout the game - linking up well with Jamie Sterry on the right side of the field with Curle describing the pair as potentially the best in the division.

Keith Curle praised Hartlepool United signing Dan Dodds on his home debut against Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“If you look as a right side of a back three, with wing-backs operating high, I don't think there’s better in this division than Jamie Sterry and Dan Dodds,” said Curle.

He added on Dodds: “The biggest praise I can give is that I like him as a human being.

“He’s very grounded. He's got good standards, he’s had a good upbringing and he’s got an enthusiasm and a desire to improve.

“We had competition for him to go elsewhere and the conversations I had with him were I said this can be a stepping stone for you. It can be a very good stepping stone because you get a good education and a good grounding but you’ll get freedom to go and express yourself. That is a platform he is striving on.”