Curle revealed to The Mail after the club’s 2-0 win over Rochdale he was set to meet a potential transfer target for talks following comments made by chairman Raj Singh the club had lodged bids for up to four strikers - two from League One and two from League Two.

Singh had expressed the need to be patient over those deals as we head into the final days of the transfer window but reiterated the club are busy in the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singh said: “We are going to have to be patient and see what comes of these bids.

Keith Curle met with a potential transfer target for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

"We are not going to be some players’ first choice because of our league position but believe me when I say; we are very active in the transfer market.”

And patience is something Curle alluded to having suggested he faces competition to secure the players’ signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve sold myself, the environment we want to work in, the culture we’re trying to create at the football club, where I saw him fitting in and his assets that I think he could bring to the squad,” Curle told The Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raj Singh remains confident Hartlepool United are active in the transfer market. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“But there’s a price to pay and there’s competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Curle would not reveal the player in question, 29-year-old Danny Johnson is one possible option with the club maintaining a keen interest in bringing the Mansfield Town striker to the club.

Curle recently told The Mail he is monitoring Johnson's situation with the Stags having spoken with manager Nigel Clough over a potential move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Tuesday’s deadline fast approaching, Curle says it’s important to maintain lines of communication with any potential new recruit - particularly if they are deemed a necessity.

“Sometimes when you’re in a position that it is a player who you need, you keep a plate spinning and open up lines of communication,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So you’ll speak to the family, speak to the agent, encourage him to speak to people who have worked with me previously and understand how I work and also ring me yourself with any questions, concerns or fears that you may have.”

Singh’s suggestion that the offers made to those two League Two strikers were for players who had already scored double figures in the league this season also opens up the possibility of Johnson, with Bradford City’s Andy Cook and Harrogate Town’s Luke Armstrong also possibilities having been linked with moves to the club in previous windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re closer,” Curle said of potential new arrivals following the 3-1 defeat at Carlisle United.

“I spoke to a couple of players today. I know we’re shopping in the right places but I also know the people we’re speaking to have got other options - other options that, in my opinion, might not see them starting and playing a game on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They might go and join clubs where they’re going in as cover or going in as options, or going to clubs who are operating higher up than what we are in the division and sometimes that scares some players off.