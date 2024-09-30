Former Hartlepool United midfielder Mo Sylla still in hospital after collapsing in dressing room during Dundee match
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 30-year-old, who signed for Pools in the summer of 2022, scoring one goal in 42 appearances before departing following relegation from League Two, was taken to Dundee's Ninewells hospital after collapsing at half time.
On Sunday, Dundee issued an update on the tough-tackling midfielder, who was responsive after being transferred to hospital and remains there for "further investigations".
In a post on X, Dundee said: "The club would like to provide a short update on the condition of Mo Sylla after Mo took unwell yesterday in the Dundee dressing room at half-time.
"Mo was quickly attended to by the club's medical team and paramedics.
"He was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department and by this point was responsive and talking to those around him.
"After an initial assessment, he was admitted for further investigations and currently remains in Ninewells Hospital.
"The club will provide a further update in due course."
Speaking after the match, Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: "He is responsive at the moment.
"It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time.
"The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there.
"He's responsive. He's in hospital right now.
"We'll just need to assess that and see how he is."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.