Askey’s squad took part in a series of pre-season fitness tests at Teesside University prior to their full return to pre-season training at Maiden Castle this week with the Pools boss able to gain a greater understanding of the squad he has available to him ahead of August 5.

Several players have left the club this summer having turned down the option of a new deal – captain Nicky Featherstone the latest who saw his deal expire at the beginning of the month.

At the time of writing, Askey has only been able to bring in two new additions – goalkeeper Joel Dixon and defender Kieran Burton – although movement is expected on the transfer front.

John Askey's Hartlepool United squad are back in pre-season training. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But with pre-season underway, and Hartlepool's first friendly with Middlesbrough on the horizon, we take a run-through the shape of the current first team squad.

Goalkeepers

Dixon was brought in early last month and represents, potentially, a good piece of business by Askey.

With Ben Killip and Patrick Boyes both rejecting new deals, and Jakub Stolarczyk returning to Leicester City, a goalkeeper became a top priority for the Pools boss to address.

Nicky Featherstone's Hartlepool United contract has expired. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Despite Dixon's pedigree of being promoted from the National League before, and gaining Football League experience in League One with Bolton Wanderers, Askey will know the importance of being able to bring in another goalkeeper, something he remains keen to do.

The dilemma for Askey will be whether he brings in a goalkeeper to rival, or better, Dixon for the No.1 shirt next season – with Harrogate Town’s Pete Jameson linked throughout the summer – or bring in a back-up option, perhaps on loan.

The key takeaway is that Askey, at the very least, has one solid option at his disposal ahead of the new season with Dixon having already had several weeks to fit back in with the club he spent time on loan with almost a decade ago.

Defence

Kieran Burton became Hartlepool United's first signing of the summer. Hartlepool United Football Club/ Emmerson UK

Askey has been hit quite hard over the summer when it comes to defensive exits.

Rollin Menayese and Taylor Foran both returned to their parent clubs whilst Peter Hartley was not offered a new deal beyond his short-term contract.

The most notable exit was full-back Jamie Sterry who swapped the Suit Direct Stadium for the Eco-Power Stadium and Doncaster Rovers next season.

Sterry’s exit suggests Dan Dodds will become Askey’s first choice at right-back, having occupied a right centre-back role during the second half of last season on a number of occasions.

Josh Umerah will be a key asset for John Askey and Hartlepool United next season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Euan Murray, a player who Askey felt was a significant loss for the final few games of last season, is likely to be one of the first choice options in the centre of defence having shown signs of improvement after being brought back into the squad under Askey.

The Hartlepool boss will have a decision to make as to who partners Murray, something which will be dictated by the system he favours.

Should Askey favour a back four then Alex Lacey, who is returning from a lengthy injury lay-off, Edon Pruti and new signing Burton will all by vying, potentially, for one spot in defence – notwithstanding any potential new recruits.

Matt Dolan is also an option in defence having anchored a back three at times last season, but with Featherstone’s official departure expected, Dolan may be considered more in a midfield role next season.

At left-back, David Ferguson will continue into his fourth season with the club as Brody Paterson offers competition.

Paterson spent the second half of last season out on loan, with suggestions the club would be open to allow a permanent exit this summer.

Nevertheless, the pre-season programme will provide Paterson an opportunity to impress Askey and, perhaps, force his way into consideration.

Although there are options for Askey, last season’s defensive injury crisis left Pools short on a number of occasions, coupled with having the worst defensive record in the league, meaning there could yet be further reinforcements to come in that area of the field.

Midfield

Again, much may depend on the system in which Askey intends to operate with as to how much surgery is needed in midfield.

As things stand, Mohammed Sylla, Oliver Finney, Callum Cooke, Tom Crawford and Dolan all represent central midfield options to Askey next season – although the reality is Sylla will likely be heading out of the club.

Featherstone’s impending exit confirmation will be a blow given his experience both at the club and in the National League when winning promotion in 2021 and that is an area in which Askey will look to cover, with Cooke, Crawford and Finney all likely to be more advanced.

If Askey is to continue with a midfield three then another addition will be imperative to add depth to his squad in that area of the field with pace and presence two of the attributes he was keen to address.

Crawford himself is returning from a long-term injury and will be keen to hit the ground running in pre-season whilst both Cooke and Finney represent possible assets to Pools next season should they recapture some of their previous Football League form.

Attack

Josh Umerah, should he remain with the club, would be considered as one of the top strikers in the division next season based on both his contributions for Wealdstone in the 2021-22 National League season and with Pools in League Two last year.

Umerah notched 15 goals in his debut season for the club after 17 in non-league the year before.

Despite a drop off in form in the final third of the season, if Askey can retain Umerah’s services and find his August-January form, Hartlepool should find themselves in a much healthier position.

A striker, however, is still believed to be high on Askey’s radar ahead of the new season despite the likes of Jake Hastie, Mikael Ndjoli and Joe Grey remaining with the club.

Ndjoli was sent out on loan soon after Askey’s arrival whilst Hastie did not feature beyond January with the club likely to be open to moving both off the wage bill should any acceptable offers arrive.

Grey’s impressive cameo at Stockport County on the final day of the season demonstrated his potential, although it is likely to be a key period for the youngster if he is to make the most of his time with Pools after struggling to cement his spot in the side having also dealt with a number of injuries in his time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Askey utilised pace on the wings when in charge of York City which means improvements along the forward line would not come as a surprise.

Summary

Despite the after effects of a demoralising relegation, Askey does still have a nucleus of players who you would like to think can perform well at National League level.

