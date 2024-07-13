Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is expecting tough tests when Pools travel to two of the newly-promoted sides in their first three National League fixtures next season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools make their longest trip of the campaign on the opening day, August 10th, when Sarll takes his new side to one of his old teams, last term's National League South champions Yeovil.

Sarll spent the best part of three years in Somerset, leading the Glovers to the National League play-offs in his maiden campaign but finding things more difficult in his second and third seasons as Yeovil struggled with off-field uncertainty, departing in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools host Southend the following weekend before making their first midweek trip of the campaign, travelling to National League North champions Tamworth.

Sarll is set to take on one of his former sides, Yeovil, on the opening day of the campaign before travelling to fellow National League new boys Tamworth the following week.

The Lambs, who won the league after conceding just 29 goals in 46 games last term, return to the fifth tier for the first time since 2014.

Taking on the newly-promoted sides at the beginning of the season is a notoriously tricky proposition, with teams stepping up in class fuelled by a determination to prove themselves against higher level opposition.

And Sarll, who took his Woking side to promoted Kidderminster at the beginning of last season, drawing 0-0, is anticipating stern examinations from the pair of National League new boys come August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That intrinsic motivation, when you get promoted and start playing in the league above, is a really organic form of motivation for those players," he said.

"They're tough games, I've played many promoted sides very, very early on in the season, quite a few on the first day.

"Last year, we went to Kidderminster on the first day, they're tough games.

"That initial excitement and enthusiasm to play and test yourself in the league above is a very powerful fuel, it really drives teams."