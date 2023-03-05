Hartlepool United boss expresses delight at goal scoring return of ex-Bradford City midfielder in Tranmere Rovers draw
John Askey was pleased with Callum Cooke’s return to the Hartlepool United starting line-up suggesting they will need his quality between now and the end of the season.
Cooke was making his first appearance since Hartlepool’s FA Cup third round exit against Stoke City in early January having been sidelined with an ankle injury.
The midfielder was sent for a number of scans to help resolve the issue before making his return to training last week and being thrown straight back into the starting line-up under new manager Askey.
And the 26-year-old would repay the faith shown in him by Askey by opening the scoring for Hartlepool on the stroke of half-time in the draw with Tranmere Rovers.
Askey was able to hand Cooke just over 60 minutes on his return to action with the former Bradford City midfielder’s goal helping Pools claim a point in Birkenhead.
“You take the chance [bringing him back in] but I know Cookey has got good quality,” said Askey.
“When you’ve got players who’ve got quality you want to get them on the pitch and he’s done really well to last 60 minutes.
“He’s only trained with us once, he’s done a lot of running work other than working with us.
“But I’ve seen a lot of him previous to coming into Hartlepool and we all know he’s got good quality and we’re going to need that. We need people who can get on the ball and play.
“I thought the goal was as good a goal as we’re going to score all season - it was great football. I was pleased with a lot of what we did.”