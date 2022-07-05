Shaw enjoyed an impressive campaign for Kilmarnock last year, notching 14 goals in 29 appearances to help fire Derek McInnes’ side to promotion back to the Scottish Premiership but Hartley has played down any potential link to the 23-year-old this summer as he looks to rebuild his Pools squad.

Hartley has re-emphasised his desire to strengthen Pools' attacking options over the coming weeks ahead of their season opener at Walsall on July 30 and Shaw could be someone who would bolster those ranks with the former Hibernian man proving he is capable of finding the back of the net.

Shaw came off the bench for Killie midway through the second half of their pre-season victory over Charlton Athletic last week and will undoubtedly be keen to remain in McInnes’ plans ahead of their return to the top flight in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hartley has played down a move for Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

But Pools have already been successful in the transfer market at Rugby Park this season bringing in defender Euan Murray.

And having received undisclosed fees for both Omar Bogle and Neill Byrne recently, Pools will have some room to flex financially when it comes to Shaw, who joined Kilmarnock from Ross County 12 months ago.

But any potential deal seems some way off at this stage with Hartley playing down a move for Scotsman.

“I’ve never heard that one,” Hartley told The Mail when asked about Shaw.

“I know Oli Shaw well. I’m interested in strikers. I’m not interested in specific names but I’m interested in bringing players in at the top end of the pitch because that’s where we need to bring in so it’s really vital we bring them in.

“Oli Shaw is a Kilmarnock player and has never been mentioned to me. It’s not a name that I’ve ever even thought about.”