Grey was a surprise omission from Curle’s squad to face Everton under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy after coming off the bench in the League Two defeat at Harrogate Town. Grey featured in the final 15 minutes in North Yorkshire and would have more than likely played a part in the Papa Johns Trophy were it not for a head injury which now sees him in concussion protocol.

Grey becomes the second player this season to be placed under concussion protocol after midfielder Mouhamed Niang suffered similar recently in the goalless draw with Gillingham. Niang made his return to action against Everton’s academy side in what proved to be a humbling evening for Hartlepool as they were thrashed 6-0 by the Toffees’ under-21s.

Joe Grey is under concussion protocol and will miss the next two Hartlepool United fixtures. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Grey, who has struggled for game time this season under both former manager Paul Hartley and interim boss Curle, now looks set for a spell out of the squad with Curle revealing to The Mail: “Joe Grey will be unavailable now for two weeks from Saturday due to concussion protocol.”

And Curle remained unsure as to when defender Menayese would return having been missing since Pools’ league win over Doncaster Rovers with an ankle injury. The Walsall loanee has missed the defeats to Carlisle United and Harrogate, as well as the 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s, as Pools’ defensive issues continue.

Curle told The Mail: “Rollin, we’re waiting on the specialist report before we know when he can be involved.”