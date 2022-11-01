Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh calls for unity amid 'relegation battle' at the Suit Direct Stadium

Singh was speaking for the first time since the club’s fan forum event in October ahead of the League Two fixture with Grimsby Town. The Hartlepool chairman returned to his weekly programme column to preview the game with the Mariners at the Suit Direct Stadium where he discussed the club’s position in the league as well as calls for him to step aside as owner of the football club by some sections of supporters.

The chairman was as candid as ever in addressing both situations, with the underlying message being one of unity, while also backing interim boss Keith Curle for his work behind the scenes since his arrival, as the club looks to climb away from danger in the League Two table after a poor start to the season - albeit aided with victory over Grimsby.

Singh wrote: “Everyone around the club, and in the town, is well aware that we are in a relegation battle now.

Hartlepool United's Chairman Raj Singh admits the club are in a relegation battle this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“And we can all keep moaning, groaning and blaming other people for the predicament that we are in, or we can stick together and help the manager to get us out of this position.

“Although results haven’t been what we would like, the one thing Keith has already achieved is uniting the club behind the scenes. Hopefully, he can now start getting the wins that we desperately need when he has got the two or three injured players back in the squad.”

The Pools chairman has been outspoken for the club this season when addressing criticism aimed his way, whether it be related to the club’s summer transfer budget or the decisions behind the hiring and firing of manager Paul Hartley in recent weeks.

Raj Singh appointed Paul Hartley as Hartlepool United manager in the summer. Picture by FRANk REID

And Singh continued by saying: “As ever when things are not working out as everyone would hope, fans are looking to point the finger and need someone to blame.

“In that respect, I’ve noticed that I have come under a lot of criticism on social media regarding how the club has been run. I will repeat what I’ve always said that my one big aim back in 2018 was to leave the club in a better place, and a healthier position, than when I found it. That still remains the case.

“If someone was to come along with an offer that I felt was in the best interest for this football club, then I would gladly step aside. I really could not care less, and have not got any time, for those people who don’t believe, or doubt, that statement.

