Hartlepool United could be without ex-Kilmarnock defender for Swindon Town clash
Euan Murray will be assessed ahead of Hartlepool United’s League Two fixure with Swindon Town after he was forced off injured against Leyton Orient.
Murray has found himself back in the picture at the Suit Direct Stadium after John Askey brought him back in from the cold against Tranmere Rovers earlier this month having not featured since January’s FA Cup third round defeat to Stoke City.
Since then, the 29-year-old has performed well, with Hartlepool unbeaten in that time, and is now keeping Peter Hartley out of the side at centre-back after he recovered from concussion protocol.
But Askey will now face a wait over the fitness of Scottish defender Murray after he was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.
Murray stayed down following a collision in midfield during the second half of the game and was unable to shake off the injury which forced Askey into a change when bringing on Matt Dolan.
And speaking after the game, Askey revealed it was too soon to determine Murray’s injury.
“It’s too early [to assess]. I’ve not seen Euan, so I don’t know exactly what’s happened,” he said.
“Hopefully he’ll be okay and it’s a bang and not a pull or anything like that. We’ll see.”
Askey had been close to a fully fit squad with only Joe Grey to return outside of the longer-term injury of Alex Lacey.
But Murray’s setback, if serious, could force Askey into a change in defence ahead of the meeting with Swindon.