News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
21 minutes ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
22 minutes ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
14 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
16 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
16 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque

John Askey nears full strength Hartlepool United squad ahead of relegation run-in

John Askey could welcome back both Joe Grey and Peter Hartley as Hartlepool United prepare for the end-of-season run-in.

By Joe Ramage
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

Askey has been in post for around a month and has already experienced first hand the type of injury crisis which has plagued Hartlepool for much of the season having been without the likes of Josh Umerah and Dan Dodds for his first few games in charge.

Umerah was able to return to action in the recent 1-1 draw with Northampton Town with Dodds back in the starting line-up against Bradford City last time out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And with Jack Hamilton back on the bench for Askey, that only leaves Grey and Hartley, who are not longer-term injuries, to return.

Joe Grey is close to a return for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Joe Grey is close to a return for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Joe Grey is close to a return for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Most Popular

Askey said: “Peter trained [ahead of the trip to Bradford].

“Joe is not far away. I think when Joe comes back, apart from the long-term injuries then everybody is fit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Euan Murray's Hartlepool United revival after ex-Kilmarnock defender's return fr...

Hartley is likely to be in contention following his concussion protocol with Grey also on the mend ahead of the visit of Leyton Orient.

Peter Hartley has been missing for Hartlepool United due to concussion protocol. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Peter Hartley has been missing for Hartlepool United due to concussion protocol. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Peter Hartley has been missing for Hartlepool United due to concussion protocol. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

They will join Tom Crawford, who has been back in full training following a long-term ankle injury as Askey nears a full-strength squad ahead of the run-in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, defender Alex Lacey has returned to training this week having been out of action since early November.

Lacey had to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury sustained in the FA Cup first round tie with Solihull Moors after a heavy landing late in the tie.

Lacey was one of a number of new signings made by the club in the summer and made 21 appearances prior to his injury, scoring two goals.

Get the latest Hartlepool United headlines with our free football newsletter! Follow the action from the Suit Direct Stadium and beyond as we bring the sport news to you. Visit our website here to sign up!