Askey has been in post for around a month and has already experienced first hand the type of injury crisis which has plagued Hartlepool for much of the season having been without the likes of Josh Umerah and Dan Dodds for his first few games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Jack Hamilton back on the bench for Askey, that only leaves Grey and Hartley, who are not longer-term injuries, to return.

Joe Grey is close to a return for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey said: “Peter trained [ahead of the trip to Bradford].

“Joe is not far away. I think when Joe comes back, apart from the long-term injuries then everybody is fit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartley is likely to be in contention following his concussion protocol with Grey also on the mend ahead of the visit of Leyton Orient.

Peter Hartley has been missing for Hartlepool United due to concussion protocol. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

They will join Tom Crawford, who has been back in full training following a long-term ankle injury as Askey nears a full-strength squad ahead of the run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, defender Alex Lacey has returned to training this week having been out of action since early November.

Lacey had to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury sustained in the FA Cup first round tie with Solihull Moors after a heavy landing late in the tie.

Lacey was one of a number of new signings made by the club in the summer and made 21 appearances prior to his injury, scoring two goals.