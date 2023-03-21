It’s been a difficult season for everyone at Hartlepool but perhaps none more so than Murray.

The defender arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer with plenty of pedigree having helped Kilmarnock to a Scottish Championship title last season and was seen as a key, and necessary, replacement for the likes of Gary Liddle, Timi Odusina and Neill Byrne who all left the club before the start of the season.

The 29-year-old had a season in English football when competing in the National League with Barrow and Southport during the 2016-17 campaign with the majority of his career coming north of the border.

Euan Murray has found himself back in contention at Hartlepool United under new manager John Askey. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

But having captained Kilmarnock during their title winning campaign, Murray, it seemed, fit the bill when it came to what Hartlepool needed under then new manager Paul Hartley.

But for Hartley, Hartlepool and Murray, things have not quite materialised.

The defender, albeit a mainstay in the Pools defence throughout the first half of the season, struggled in a team who have maintained the leakiest defence in the league throughout the year.

Murray, by his own admission, knew both his, and his teams’, performances were not up to scratch.

Euan Murray found himself out of favour at Hartlepool United under previous manager Keith Curle. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Given the nature of injuries and turnover at the club, Murray often found himself alongside a different partner in defence as mistakes and defeats would continue to come.

The Scotsman became a target for criticism from supporters before he would, ultimately, find himself out of the team under Keith Curle.

But two months on from his last appearance in a Hartlepool shirt - a bruising encounter with Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup in which he scored an own goal, Murray was back in the side under Hartlepool’s third manager of the campaign, John Askey.

Euan Murray's game time was limited in pre-season due to injury. Picture by FRANK REID

Murray has since kept his place with a series of strong performances back in the heart of the defence as he resembles a player rejuvenated from his time away from the squad.

And Murray himself admits he had plenty of time to assess his situation with the club and reset his focus as he looks to ignite his Hartlepool career.

“I feel good. Obviously it’s a lot better when you’ve got a game to look forward to on a Saturday,” said Murray.

“Listen, I had time out of the team and there’s two ways you can go about that; you can either spit the dummy out and throw the toys out the pram, or you can work, and work on things in particular I knew myself I had to get better at to be able to cope in this league.

It's been a difficult season for Euan Murray and Hartlepool United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“I’m not arrogant enough to think I’m going to be everyone’s cup of tea. I understand the game enough to know it wasn’t good enough from myself and from the team as a collective.

“I’ve always had the same mentality where, it’s not about proving folk wrong, but I know myself I want to be better and I had a spell out the team to reflect on that.

“There’s obviously circumstances that surround all different things as well, I try not to use them as excuses. I can only deal with myself and showing the best version of myself is what I try and stick with.”

And Murray continued by acknowledging the criticism which has come his way at times this season - something which first-team coach Antony Sweeney recently discussed when suggesting some of which has been unjustified.

“It’s fine. I can take it,” said Murray.

“I’ve got big broad shoulders and I’ve been in the game long enough. I understand the frustration.

“I wanted to come here and be the best defender I could be. I had a major set-back in pre-season and I didn’t train. It is an excuse to a certain extent and it’s not something that I like to throw up but, ultimately, I knew there was work to be done and during the time I wasn’t in the team I felt it was a real opportunity for me to go away and work and I feel better for it.

“I put myself out there to be shot at at times when I probably shouldn’t have. But I know myself I had to be a lot better and I had a lot of Saturday’s to think about it and think about what I wanted to make myself.

“Slowly but surely I think I’m starting to get there with a bit of fitness, but there’s obviously still a long way to go to be able to prove myself.”

To his credit, Murray has done well since returning to the side against Tranmere Rovers in Hartlepool’s hour of need with injuries to the likes of Peter Hartley and Dan Dodds stretching Askey’s defence.

But with Murray now onto his third manager already in his Hartlepool career, the Scotsman is keen to focus on the here and now and trying to ensure the club remains in the Football League following another spirited display in the 2-2 draw with Bradford City.

“Of course it’s difficult [when manager’s keep changing],” said Murray.

“When Paul came in during the summer, I think there’s been a lot said about him and I’ve got my views on that whether it’s right or wrong, but, ultimately, I’m at this football club because I wanted to come here and I wanted to do well here. It was an opportunity for me.

“I focus on myself. I can’t control manager’s changing or whether they like you or they don’t like you. The only thing I can do is to try and give everything to this club and I do that on a daily basis and I’ll carry on doing that until I’m not here any longer.

“You have to accept criticism,” he added.

"You’re not going to go through your entire career where you’re playing your best football and everyone loves you. I’m certainly aware that I’m not the type of player that everyone is going to love, I get that.

“But I think it shows how far we’ve come that we’re sitting in the dressing room [after coming to a place like Bradford] and we’re disappointed not to have won the game.

“As a defender you always want to keep a clean sheet - it’s something we’ve not done enough of as a collective this season. But sometimes you need to stand and applaud at times and I thought the big man, Cook, his second finish was different class.

“Earlier on in the season we had some tough fixtures away, I don’t know if we’d have really taken anything from them. I know it’s only draws, and we need wins, but there’s certainly stuff to build on.

"We know what we need to do, it’s up to the players and staff.”