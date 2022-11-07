After receiving lengthy treatment, Lacey was helped off the field late in the second half with his arm supported by his shirt in a makeshift sling in what appears to be a shoulder or arm issue which could see the defender out of action for a period of time. The news of Lacey’s injury adds to that of David Ferguson who missed the trip to the Midlands after, it is understood, pulling up in training.

Hartlepool interim manager Keith Curle was reluctant to offer much insight into the extent of Ferguson’s injury after the full-back was missing from the squad to face Solihull. He was joined by Brody Paterson, who was also not involved, as Barnsley loanee Clarke Oduor continued on the left side of defence.

They add to the injuries of full-back Jamie Sterry and centre-back Rollin Menayese, with stand-in centre-back Mouhamed Niang also sidelined, as Curle finds himself in something of a defensive crisis.

As things stand, it leaves only Euan Murray and Reghan Tumilty as recognised defenders available to Curle ahead of the trip to high-flying Stevenage. Curle has brought academy defender Louis Stephenson into his first team squad in recent weeks while Darcy Campbell was involved in the FA Cup squad at Solihull.

And the reality is for Curle that one, or more, of those academy players may have to be brought into the starting line-up should those in the treatment room remain there this week.

“Hopefully not,” Curle told The Mail when asked if Ferguson’s injury is long-term before adding: “Alex will be assessed and then we’ll go from there.

Hartlepool United academy defender Louis Stephenson may be called upon given the injuries in Keith Curle's squad. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

“It’s disappointing but sometimes the best form of defence is attack and if you haven’t got many defenders available, the opportunity might be to play more attackers.