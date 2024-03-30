Hartlepool United defender Louis Stephenson says first start in more than a month was worth the wait as teenager stars in win over Halifax Town
The 18-year-old, who signed his first professional contract earlier in the season, appeared to have fallen down the pecking order under Kevin Phillips and hadn't been selected from the start since the defeat to Solihull Moors last month.
The Pools boss had seemed reluctant to put too much faith in Stephenson after he struggled against Solihull, instead favouring the more experienced Alex Lacey, even though the 30-year-old is more comfortable at centre-half.
An injury to Lacey looked like opening the door for Stephenson but Derby County loanee Kwaku Oduroh was given the nod ahead of him for the trip to Gateshead, while Terrell Agyemang and Manny Onariase also had cameos in the role despite neither of them being natural-full backs.
However when Stephenson, who made his Pools debut in the FA Cup in 2022, was handed just his fifth start for the club he grabbed the chance with both hands, putting in a man-of-the-match performance to help his side move eight points clear of the National League relegation zone.
And the exciting young defender, who appears to have his feet firmly on the ground, insists he doesn't mind waiting for his opportunities.
"Obviously, you want to be out there playing," he said.
"I've just kept myself focused, did things right at home and prepared well.
"I know that anything can happen in football and I'm always ready.
"I didn't know that I was going to be playing, but I was nervous when I found out.
"I love playing in front of these fans and I just want to show what I can do whenever I get a chance."