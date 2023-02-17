Hartley has been missing with a foot injury he picked up in the win over Doncaster Rovers.

Curle has also confirmed striker Connor Jennings should be available for the trip to London. The 31-year-old came off the bench at half-time against Crewe to complete 45 minutes despite dealing with a slight calf problem.

Hartlepool United face AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium . (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

“[Peter] trained today,” Curle revealed on Thursday.

“We’re just waiting to see now if there’s a reaction, if any, to that.

“[Connor] is okay. He got through the 45 minutes the other night.”

Curle will be without full-back Jamie Sterry who will miss the trip through suspension after he was sent off in the defeat at Crewe.

Peter Hartley has been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Hartlepool manager accepted he will have a decision to make as to Sterry’s replacement and whether or not it will impact his formation against Wimbledon.

Arsenal youngster Taylor Foran made his first start for the club at Crewe and could continue in defence whilst striker Jack Hamilton will be hoping he can receive another opportunity having been the player substituted due to Sterry’s red card.

Curle’s side remain in the bottom two ahead of the trip to Wimbledon and the Pools boss is hoping his team can find the kind of performance they delivered in their recent away success at Doncaster this weekend.

“We need to keep 11 players on the pitch, that will always give us a better opportunity,” Curle told The Mail.

“If you have a look at the performance against Doncaster it was a credible performance with the ball, it was a credible performance out of possession of the ball and then there was that little bit of extra that was needed with the Dan Dodds break away.

“Do I see it being a similar sort of game to that? Yeah I do.