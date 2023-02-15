Foran, who came off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Sutton United for his League Two debut, was handed a first start for Hartlepool at the heart of Keith Curle’s defence against Crewe.

The 19-year-old formed part of a youthful back line alongside Edon Pruti and Dan Dodds and gave a decent account of himself, despite the scoreline.

Foran made the joint-most clearances (7) along with Pruti and made more blocks (4) than any other Hartlepool player whilst having to compete with 10 men following Jamie Sterry's red card.

Taylor Foran made his first start for Hartlepool United against Crewe Alexandra. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Foran was beaten by Dan Agyei who was able to assist Callum Ainley for Crewe’s opening goal but Curle believes the youngster competed well on his first start.

Speaking on the opening goal Curle said: “Taylor Foran had a tough debut but I thought he did well.

“But you find if you go to ground in the box, the ball has got to be out and you’ve got to secure possession of the ball, you can’t leave it bobbling around. Then it’s a tap in when Fergie has gone to cover the line.”

Curle added to The Mail on Foran’s first league start: “I thought he competed well and was up for the challenge and I think he will grow in confidence and in stature for his first league appearance.

“I thought he showed good character. He competed well in the air. He didn't look flustered. I like him.

“I think the pressure for him as a young footballer at Arsenal is the expectations that come with that. He’s come here, he's rolled his sleeves up, he’s put in a solid League Two performance today making his full-debut and I think it’s a credit to the lad.

“He showed the qualities that are going to be needed to have a good career.”