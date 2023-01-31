Hartlepool United defender linked with Scotland return as duo chase loan deal
Euan Murray could be set to leave Hartlepool United on loan for the rest of the season with Scottish duo Dunfermline and Falkirk reportedly interested in the defender.
Murray has endured a difficult time at the Suit Direct Stadium since his arrival from Kilmarnock in the summer and has recently found himself out of Keith Curle’s starting line-up.
Curle has already brought in three defensive recruits in Dan Dodds, Peter Hartley and Edon Pruti, while midfielder Matt Dolan is more than comfortable in a centre-back role.
It means Murray has found himself on the bench in recent weeks having not featured in the league since Boxing Day’s 2-1 success over Rochdale.
Murray was sidelined with illness over the remainder of the festive period before returning in the FA Cup third round tie with Stoke City where he was brought off at half-time.
Curle recently suggested a number of players had been circulated with regards to their availability with Murray, perhaps, one of those with the Daily Record now reporting the 29-year-old is attracting interest north of the border.
“We’ve made some players available and have circulated their names so other clubs have got availability,” Curle said ahead of deadline day.
Murray has previous with Dunfermline having spent two years with the Pars from 2019 making 44 appearances.
Murray could follow Brody Paterson in making a loan move back to Scotland but would likely leave Curle short of options in defence without a replacement in line.
Hartlepool have lost Rollin Menayese for the remainder of the season through injury with Hartley also being taken off in the 2-1 defeat to Colchester United.