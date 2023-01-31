Murray has endured a difficult time at the Suit Direct Stadium since his arrival from Kilmarnock in the summer and has recently found himself out of Keith Curle’s starting line-up.

Curle has already brought in three defensive recruits in Dan Dodds, Peter Hartley and Edon Pruti, while midfielder Matt Dolan is more than comfortable in a centre-back role.

It means Murray has found himself on the bench in recent weeks having not featured in the league since Boxing Day’s 2-1 success over Rochdale.

Euan Murray has been linked with a return to Scotland on transfer deadline day. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Murray was sidelined with illness over the remainder of the festive period before returning in the FA Cup third round tie with Stoke City where he was brought off at half-time.

Curle recently suggested a number of players had been circulated with regards to their availability with Murray, perhaps, one of those with the Daily Record now reporting the 29-year-old is attracting interest north of the border.

“We’ve made some players available and have circulated their names so other clubs have got availability,” Curle said ahead of deadline day.

Murray has previous with Dunfermline having spent two years with the Pars from 2019 making 44 appearances.

Murray could follow Brody Paterson in making a loan move back to Scotland but would likely leave Curle short of options in defence without a replacement in line.

