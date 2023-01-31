Keith Curle revealed a number of players have had their names circulated for availability ahead of the 11pm deadline whilst the club has also received an offer for star striker Josh Umerah.

Reports elsewhere, however, have suggested the bid from League One side Burton Albion has been rejected for the 25-year-old.

Umerah has been key for Hartlepool this season and will continue to be so over the course of the second half of the season as Curle remains eager to add to his attacking options rather than take away from them.

Joe Grey is set to stay with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

And that includes retaining the services of 19-year-old Joe Grey who is set to stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The forward missed the defeat to Colchester United with a back injury with some speculation as to whether he could be set for a move away from the club. But The Mail understands that is unlikely to happen this window.

Grey has struggled to feature as a regular starter for Hartlepool this season under both Paul Hartley and Curle, with just three league starts to his name.

The youngster was a possible loan option for non-league clubs following the summer transfer window before Hartley's exit and Curle’s arrival - but with game time still an issue it is likely to be something which will be revisited in the summer.