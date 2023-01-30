Hartlepool United transfer deadline day live: Keith Curle targets striker and defender boost
The January transfer window is drawing to a close with Hartlepool United still keen to add to their ranks.
Keith Curle has found things challenging this month with Hartlepool missing out on several transfer targets as their relegation fears continue.
Pools were beaten 2-1 at the Suit Direct Stadium by Colchester United at the weekend to further emphasise the importance of securing a number of deals before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Curle is keen to bring in a new striker as well as another defensive reinforcement following Rollin Menayese’s season ending injury.
Heading into deadline day Hartlepool have completed six signings this month with Matt Dolan, Peter Hartley, Dan Dodds and Edon Pruti all joining on permanent deals with Jakub Stolarcyzk and Tayt Trusty arriving on loan from Leicester City and Blackpool.
As well as incomings, however, there will be plenty of focus on striker Josh Umerah after the 25-year-old was the subject of an offer from League One side Burton Albion ahead of deadline day.
Umerah has scored 13 times this season to attract the attention of the Brewers.
“If it’s right for the football club, right for me and right for the player, then if you tick those boxes we’ll listen to offers,” Curle recently told The Mail when asked about potential offers for key players such as Umerah.
And here, you can follow all of the transfer latest from the Suit Direct Stadium on transfer deadline day as Pools look to make the final adjustments to their squad.
Hartlepool United will be looking to boost their survival efforts in League Two with a successful end to the transfer window.
But where do Pools stand heading into the final day of the January window? A striker and a defender remain the key areas for Keith Curle to strenghten.
Hartlepool United have been presented with an offer for star striker Josh Umerah ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline from League One side Burton Albion.
Reports from Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke have suggested the Brewers have tabled an offer for Hartlepool’s talisman with the 25-year-old among the league’s leading scorers so far this season with 10 goals - 13 in all competitions.
Umerah joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone, signing a two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium, and is one player who Hartlepool could command a fee from given his contributions so far this season and the length of time remaining on his deal.
As things stand there has been no indication a bid has been accepted by the club, but it will remain a key talking point up until Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.
Hello and welome to our blog as we take you through the closing stages of the January transfer window for Hartlepool United.
Keith Curle remains keen to add to his squad and we will be on hand throughout until Tuesday’s 11pm deadline to see what additions will be made at the Suit Direct Stadium - as well as any potential exits.
So grab your yellow tie because, as the Hartlepool manager suggested following the recent defeat at Carlisle United: ‘There’s going to be twists and turns, so buckle up, chaps.’