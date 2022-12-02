Cairns was brought in on an emergency loan deal last week after an injury sustained by Killip, with backup goalkeeper Kyle Letheren also dealing with a back problem and teenager Patrick Boyes out on loan at Northern Premier League East division side Stockton Town.

As a result, Cairns was brought in on a seven day loan agreement with the League One side and thrown straight into the starting line-up for Hartlepool's FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town - a fixture they ran out 3-1 winners in to book their spot in the third round against Stoke City.

Interim manager Keith Curle had suggested the goalkeeping situation would be monitored throughout the week as to whether another deal with Fleetwood and Cairns would need to be reached or whether another emergency loan option could be sought out should Killip not be available to return to league action against Dave Challinor's Stockport.

Ben Killip is in line to return for Hartlepool United against Stockport County. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But Curle has suggested another emergency loan deal is unlikely to be an option with Killip progressing in training this week.

“No not if Ben gets through training today,” Curle told The Mail.

“He trained on Tuesday and he trained yesterday with minimal reaction [to the injury]. The medical team and Kyle, the goalkeeping coach, are happy with where he’s at.”

Alex Cairns made an emergency loan appearance for Hartlepool United from Fleetwood Town against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

He added: “I think last week I said he was touch and go and he didn’t play, so touch and go.

“Alex was on an emergency loan for a week so Alex has returned back.

“I’ve got to say on Alex, and this is a sign again of a good changing room, when he came in for a week and I spoke to Alex after the game, and after the training session yesterday, and he thanked not only myself but the players and the changing room for the welcome that he received.

