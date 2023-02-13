Hartlepool United in negotiations with free agent over potential move to the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United are considering a deal for an unnamed free agent who has been training with the club over the last week.
Keith Curle revealed he is open to exploring the free agent market after the transfer window closed with no fewer than 11 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium in January.
Despite those additions, however, Curle has conceded the club missed out on one or two other deals on transfer deadline day which has led to him actively considering the free agent market in recent weeks.
Speaking ahead of Hartlepool's 2-2 draw with Sutton United, Curle revealed one player had been training with the club whilst there were an additional two other players the Pools boss had made contact with over potentially coming in to train with the squad in the coming weeks.
And asked how likely a deal is for a free agent in the near future, Curle told The Mail the club are in the process of structuring a deal with one of those players ahead of potentially signing a contract.
“I spoke to the player’s agent and there’s interest from the player,” said Curle.
“Now it’s down to the football club to find out if we can make the finances meet from both parties - what he requires as a wage and incentives and what we’re prepared to offer.
“I advised the football club in my mind where I value the player. Just because the window is shut there’s still players who are out there and available and can add to our squad."