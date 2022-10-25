Sterry was one of a handful of players not to make the trip to Wiltshire after pulling up in training just days on from his return to the starting line-up at Harrogate Town. Sterry had been missing since Keith Curle’s appointment as interim manager in September with a back injury and now sees himself out with a calf problem picked up in training.

“He pulled up in training on Wednesday just doing a jog around the pitch,” Curle said.

“They’re different injuries [Jamie is dealing with]. He’s had a twinge in his calf, in his soleus muscle, so I’ve been told.”

Jamie Sterry suffered another injury setback ahead of Hartlepool United's defeat at Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle had been hoping for a prolonged run in the side from Sterry after his return to action at Harrogate, with the interim boss highlighting Sterry in that recent defeat in North Yorkshire.

“I enjoyed watching him play, I enjoyed watching his quality and seeing his decision making. We need that in abundance. We need players that have got the experience and that have got the quality. We need players that have got experience and know-how,” said Curle.

But Sterry is now set for another spell on the sideline along with centre-back Rollin Menayese with Curle admitting both are unlikely to feature against Salford City.

“Arguably I’d say no at the minute,” said Curle on whether both will be involved at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Rollin Menayese has been missing through injury since Hartlepool United's win over Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Curle’s injury list grew in the defeat at Swindon with both Mark Shelton and Mouhamed Niang being forced off with calf and hamstring injuries respectively. They join Joe Grey and Jack Hamilton as Curle’s squad begin to feel the rigours of their busy schedule with the Pools boss now left with a decision to make when it comes to formations and personnel against Salford.

Curle told The Mail: “Things can change. You get Jack Hamilton back fit, you get Jamie Sterry back fit, you get Rollin Menayese back fit and your mindset on formations can change.”

