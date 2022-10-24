Featherstone being in the Hartlepool starting XI is not a surprise when he is fit. With 350 appearances to his name at the Suit Direct Stadium, the midfielder knows a thing or two about what is required for Pools.

Yet despite just one full training session from a near two month lay-off with ankle ligament damage, Curle showed no hesitation in bringing Featherstone back into the mix, although it could be argued there was an element of risk involved in the decision.

Featherstone has been out of action since limping off early in the 1-1 draw with Colchester United on September 3 having suffered ligament damage when turning his ankle awkwardly following a robust challenge from Marley Marshall-Miranda. The Pools skipper was in a protective boot for the next 10 days while a prognosis was determined on the extent of the injury.

Nicky Featherstone made his return for Hartlepool United against Swindon Town. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

But despite the injury, the 34-year-old has rehabbed well and was welcomed back into running exercises ahead of the trip to Harrogate Town recently. Featherstone, again, could be seen being put through his paces at the Envirovent Stadium ahead of the game, but his training did not go much further than that straight line running prior to the trip to the County Ground.

Curle suggested his captain was ‘field based’ and that he ‘joined in with one full blown football session’ before the trip to Swindon, but advised caution when saying ‘we’re mindful of the fact it’s all about timing and getting the most out of him.’

But did Pools get the most out of Featherstone by bringing him back to the fold ahead of schedule? The stats would suggest perhaps not, with the midfielder recording some of his lowest figures in certain areas this season - aside from that Colchester game in which he was taken off early.

Featherstone attempted 28 passes as per Who Scored, third to David Ferguson (52) and Callum Cooke (43) for outfield players which, coincidentally, was his lowest total of the league season, albeit with an 87 per cent completion rate.

Nicky Featherstone has been out of action since the 1-1 draw with Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

In saying that however, as per data experts Wyscout, Featherstone only received the ball 13 times from his teammates in the game - again a league season low. Maybe that was down to players being mindful of how much to involve Featherstone, or maybe that was down to the pressure Pools came under, with this their second lowest possession total of the season (36.76 per cent) behind only the 4-2 defeat at Leyton Orient (33.88 per cent).

Featherstone’s total actions of 33 was another season low but when analysing his heat map it becomes evident that some of his work was done in a much deeper role, on the edge of his own 18-yard box at times, than a more accustomed central midfield role.

“If I didn’t think he could contribute I wouldn't have played him,” Curle told The Mail when asked if bringing Featherstone back so soon was a risk.

Keith Curle had no hesitation in bringing Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone back into the team against Swindon Town. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

“But I know there’s more to come from Nicky Featherstone. Nicky playing for 45 minutes would have been ideal but I know that I can get more out of Nicky and I know I can get more out of some of the other players as well.”

Featherstone’s numbers will undoubtedly increase with more game time and as his match sharpness improves from what is a pretty debilitating injury as far as a footballer is concerned. But Featherstone’s return was about more than the numbers he was able to put up against Swindon. After their Papa Johns Trophy surrender against Everton under-21s, Pools needed some leadership back on the field in an attempt to stabilise their fragile confidence levels.

And it was at 2-0 down you could see why Curle made the decision to go with Featherstone at the first possible convenience. Where heads have dropped at the conceding of goals in recent weeks, Featherstone could be seen trying to rally his teammates.

It may seem like something small, but even that element of leadership has been missing for Pools lately and, although it did not result in them being able to take anything from the game in terms of points, it is a trait they will need if they are going to get themselves out of the mire.

“It wasn’t a case of Nicky saying to me ‘I can play’ it was me asking Nicky ‘can you give me 45 minutes?’ Curle told The Mail.

“I did go back on my word because I promised I'd give him 45 minutes and that 45 turned into 70 minutes, but Nicky understands that. Nicky wants to be out there and playing.

Curle added: “He’s ahead of schedule and that’s testament to the work he’s been doing. He played longer than I agreed with him before the game but he’ll benefit from that.

“Yeah Nicky can get fitter, [but] he understands the game, he’s a voice, he’s a leader. He’s a good communicator with players as well. So it’s good to have him back ahead of schedule.

"He’s not back to where he needs to be, or wants to be himself, but he’s out there and that’s important.