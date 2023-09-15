Hartlepool United injury update as fitness concerns over duo ease
John Askey saw midfielder Wallace forced off in the first half of Hartlepool's 5-2 defeat to Oxford City due to illness while defender Onariase had been struggling for fitness heading into the game.
Wallace's withdrawal impacted the game for Pools with Onariase later costing his team a goal when an untimely slip allowed Pierre Fonkeu through on goal to extend Oxford’s lead.
Askey suggested in the aftermath of the defeat at Marsh Lane that Wallace was unable to continue any further while Onariase would not have featured at all had he felt there were other options available to him.
But ahead of the visit of Woking, Askey is hopeful that both Wallace and Onariase will be in contention with both having trained this week.
“Kieran should be okay. On the day he was ill,” said Askey.
"There were one or two during the game who picked up one or two things but we’re hoping we’re going to have a full bill of health.
“With Mani it was his knees and blisters, but he’s fine. Mani came in and was able to train, which was important because he really struggled in the second half as everybody could see, as one or two others did.
"But he’s fine and Kieran is fine.”
Askey is also set to have Alex Lacey fully fit after the defender was left on the bench at Oxford following his recent return with Chris Wreh also available for selection after a hamstring problem.