Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Askey saw midfielder Wallace forced off in the first half of Hartlepool's 5-2 defeat to Oxford City due to illness while defender Onariase had been struggling for fitness heading into the game.

Wallace's withdrawal impacted the game for Pools with Onariase later costing his team a goal when an untimely slip allowed Pierre Fonkeu through on goal to extend Oxford’s lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey suggested in the aftermath of the defeat at Marsh Lane that Wallace was unable to continue any further while Onariase would not have featured at all had he felt there were other options available to him.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Onariase has trained ahead of Hartlepool United's National League fixture with Woking. Picture by FRANK REID

But ahead of the visit of Woking, Askey is hopeful that both Wallace and Onariase will be in contention with both having trained this week.

“Kieran should be okay. On the day he was ill,” said Askey.

"There were one or two during the game who picked up one or two things but we’re hoping we’re going to have a full bill of health.

Kieran Wallace was taken off early in Hartlepool United's defeat at Oxford City due to illness. Picture by FRANK REID

“With Mani it was his knees and blisters, but he’s fine. Mani came in and was able to train, which was important because he really struggled in the second half as everybody could see, as one or two others did.

"But he’s fine and Kieran is fine.”