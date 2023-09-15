News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United injury update as fitness concerns over duo ease

Emmanuel Onariase and Kieran Wallace are both likely to feature for Hartlepool United in their National League fixture with Woking.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
John Askey saw midfielder Wallace forced off in the first half of Hartlepool's 5-2 defeat to Oxford City due to illness while defender Onariase had been struggling for fitness heading into the game.

Wallace's withdrawal impacted the game for Pools with Onariase later costing his team a goal when an untimely slip allowed Pierre Fonkeu through on goal to extend Oxford’s lead.

Askey suggested in the aftermath of the defeat at Marsh Lane that Wallace was unable to continue any further while Onariase would not have featured at all had he felt there were other options available to him.

Emmanuel Onariase has trained ahead of Hartlepool United's National League fixture with Woking. Picture by FRANK REIDEmmanuel Onariase has trained ahead of Hartlepool United's National League fixture with Woking. Picture by FRANK REID
But ahead of the visit of Woking, Askey is hopeful that both Wallace and Onariase will be in contention with both having trained this week.

“Kieran should be okay. On the day he was ill,” said Askey.

"There were one or two during the game who picked up one or two things but we’re hoping we’re going to have a full bill of health.

Kieran Wallace was taken off early in Hartlepool United's defeat at Oxford City due to illness. Picture by FRANK REIDKieran Wallace was taken off early in Hartlepool United's defeat at Oxford City due to illness. Picture by FRANK REID
“With Mani it was his knees and blisters, but he’s fine. Mani came in and was able to train, which was important because he really struggled in the second half as everybody could see, as one or two others did.

"But he’s fine and Kieran is fine.”

Askey is also set to have Alex Lacey fully fit after the defender was left on the bench at Oxford following his recent return with Chris Wreh also available for selection after a hamstring problem.

