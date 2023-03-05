Micky Mellon’s side had found a bit of form heading into the meeting with Hartlepool having claimed a notable win over promotion chasing Stevenage as well as an important victory, as far as Hartlepool are concerned, over relegation-threatened Crawley Town in midweek.

But their hopes of making it three wins out of three were dashed as John Askey’s side claimed a deserved point on their travels.

Pools had to ride their luck a little in the opening exchanges with Harvey Saunders and Josh Hawkes both spurning good opportunities before Callum Cooke broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when capping a fine Hartlepool move.

Hartlepool manager John Askey and Tranmere manager Micky Mellon. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

The midfielder met a clever through ball by Dan Kemp to finish well before Connor Jennings and Mohamad Sylla each tested goalkeeper Joe Murphy with Jake Burton also going close for the hosts.

Joe Grey wasted a good opportunity early in the second half before Mellon’s side levelled from the penalty spot through Hawkes after Saunders was adjudged to have been brought down having found space between defenders Euan Murray and Edon Pruti.

“I don’t think so,” Mellon said when asked if a draw was a fair result.

“The chances we have are better than average chances. The bottom line is if you’re going to win games of football you’ve got to take them chances and then you can build from that.

Chris Merrie was left frustrated by Tranmere Rovers' draw with Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Then Hartlepool’s first opportunity of the game, in the 44th minute, we allow somebody to run in between the middle of the centre-back and full-back and it becomes frustrating.

“We changed it up a bit in the second half which turned it into a little bit of a basketball game to be fair but we had some opportunities again.

“It was a frustrating afternoon when we gave away a cheap opportunity when I think, without being scintillating, we were in control of the game.”

And those were thoughts echoed by Tranmere midfielder Chris Merrie who played a part in the move which led to the home side’s penalty being awarded.

“It has been a tough week, but coming off against them [Hartlepool], no disrespect to them, but I think we should be winning that game,” said Merrie.

“At least we’ve come away with a point, that’s the only positive I would say.

“I thought we controlled the game, we did have a few early chances and if we put them away it probably changes the game. They’ll be lacking confidence because of where they are in the table but it was a bit of a sucker punch. They score and it changes the game.

“Sometimes the teams at the bottom, because they’re fighting for their lives, they’re much harder games, but we’re just all gutted.”

